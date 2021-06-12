I’m a folk music lover, and I’ve been revisiting my Simon & Garfunkel albums of late. “The Sound of Silence” never gets old, and there is so much to be said for those first two lines alone:
“Hello, darkness my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again.”
There’s a children’s story about an animal (a tiger, bear, or creature of some sort) that appeared ferocious to those who crossed its path. One day a thoughtful child stopped and realized that the animal wasn’t angry, but that it was injured — writhing and growling in pain, it had been mistaken as a horrible beast.
The thoughtful child bravely approached it and removed an enormous thorn from its paw. The animal immediately thanked its rescuer with kisses and cuddles before it happily went on its way.
The “beast” was not beastly at all, simply wounded.
Truth and appearance are quite often not the same. The animal in the story was, at first glance, a hostile creature — an evil thing.
Can we sit with ourselves in darkness? Can we befriend ourselves there — in the dark?
Just because there is darkness doesn’t mean that there is evil lurking in it.
I used to think the idea of darkness was such a negative notion, but really darkness is simply the absence of light. Maybe some of our own “dark” places become less threatening and hostile once we take the time to investigate them.
When was the last time you sat in silence and listened to your heart? It’s a lost art. We don’t know ourselves nearly as well as we ought to, and distractions are more accessible than ever.
Maybe the things we dread about ourselves need to be befriended instead of scowled at.
Maybe dark places are only dark because they’ve been tucked away, buried, hidden, put off, avoided — simply because they’ve been so misunderstood.
Perhaps if we sit silently, we will learn some things we need to know, and that dark corner will become a well-lit spot with a lovely view. Maybe there’s potential in the darkness.
We’ve been programmed to fear so many things that aren’t monstrous at all.
Maybe the dark will make peace with us as we make peace with it.
“Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again ...
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you”
“Listening to and understanding our inner sufferings will resolve most of the problems we encounter.” — Thich Nhat Hanh