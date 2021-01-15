Continued from Jan. 9
A well decked-out young man with a boombox on his shoulder came dancing down the street. I got his attention and told him to turn off the boombox. He walked over to me and said — I never will forget — “What’s up man?” I pointed toward the bear and said, “A bear.” He laughed and said “I always wanted me a bear steak,” and turned on the boom box.
I started to yell at him but … too late. The boom box noise had scared the bear. I turned to the well-dressed dude and said “Get out your knife for here he comes.” I jumped in the patrol car just as the bear came into the road in front of the car.
I looked around for the well-dressed dude only to see him running at full speed with his boombox in his hand. I would not be afraid to say that he had made a city block in a second flat. That man could run!
When the bear let out roar I saw the boombox fly up and into the air. He never looked back. He turned the corner, still running at full speed. It was funny but I couldn’t stop to laugh. The bear had headed toward the Civic Center.
The chase was on, through the projects and on Civic Center hill. One car went to the left side of the Civic Center, one went up the hill and I went around the right side. I had just about made it around to the back side of the hill when out popped the bear a few feet in front of me.
I swerved the car and he headed down the hill toward the lake. The car on that side came into view and he headed into the wooded area. We had him fenced in, and hoped we could keep him fenced in until Wildlife got there with the tranquilizer gun.
There was a rock on the side of the hill. I watched as the bear climbed the tree and got out on a ledge. He sat down, then laid flat on the rock. He was scared and was trying to hide. With the cars in position we waited for the man from Wildlife.
People listening to their scanners began to arrive. I had to move my cars back to keep the people from scaring the bear. He would stand up when someone in the crowd made a noise.
The Wildlife man arrived with the tranquilizer gun. I showed him the bear laying on the ledge. He tried a shot but didn’t have any success in hitting him. He moved into a closer position and motioned for me to move toward the ledge where the bear was. He motioned for me to shake a bush and make a noise. Now what he wanted did not sound good to me. I wondered if he would let me have the gun and him shake the bush.
But I walked, making noise and shaking a bush as I went. Then — full length — the bear stood up. My hand automatically went to my gun. That was when he really looked big. I heard a noise that went “plunk.” The bear let out a roar and reached down to his leg. He had been hit in the leg with a needle.
Then “plunk,” again. he reached and hit at his stomach. Then again “plunk,” and he let out a roar and, grabbing his stomach, slid down on the ledge. He rolled over against a tree that was growing by the ledge. Then with everything left in him, he slid down the tree to the ground.
He lay still and Wildlife backed a cage that looked like a long tube in beside him. They placed him in the cage and locked it. I walked over and looked at the bear laying so still. I knew that he was OK, only sleeping. I watched as they pulled out with the bear, taking him back to the mountains.
We had other bear sightings in the city while I was there, but this was the only encounter for me. When the shift was over I was glad to go home and forget the bear.
The next morning while I was signing out the shift, a patrolman who I will call “Bill” came in and presented me with a pin of a bear. He said, “We decided to make you the official Bear Chaser of the department.” I took the pin, smiling. They all knew how I felt about bear chasing.
Out on patrol I went back to the corner of Smith Street to where the well-dressed fellow had went up the hill out of sight. There in the middle of the road lay the remains of a boombox. Someone had hit it with a car and nothing but pieces and bits lay on the road.
I remember smiling to myself and thinking what a good day’s work that it had been. The bear at home in the mountains and one busted boombox. Yes, sir, that was one good day’s work.