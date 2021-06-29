Each year the Rome News-Tribune hosts a competition called Best Of.
It’s where local businesses and service providers are nominated as the best in their particular category, and if they get enough nominations they get on a ballot. Then the public votes for their favorite and at the end of the voting period, we have a winner — a BEST OF that particular category.
Lots of people vote and it’s a pretty big deal to be voted BEST OF.
The categories range from food to car washes to doctors to nursing homes. There are hundreds of categories.
But then I got to thinking. What if there was a contest that people DON’T want to win? I’d call it the REST OF Rome.
We’d have ridiculous categories that each year businesses try their best not to excel at. By doing so, they’d be improving their customer service and therefore the community in general. People all over town would be much happier about the services they receive as local businesses outdo each other to NOT be voted the Rest Of Rome.
I came up with a few categories that I thought might be included in the REST OF Rome. These could be added to as needed but it’s a good jumping off point. As a reminder, this is a fictional contest which businesses and service providers do NOT want to win.
Here are the categories:
1. Least friendly sales people
2. Doctor’s office in which you have the longest wait
3. Hotel most likely to get raided by the SWAT team
4. Most overpriced store
5. Restaurant with the most inadequate parking lot
6. Least number of cash registers open
7. Worst intersection in town
8. Most watered-down cocktails
9. Internet/cable provider with the worst service
10. Pool/Tree/Construction company that overextends themselves leaving customers waiting months and months longer than promised
11. Store where staff thinks they’re better than you and you’re not worthy to shop there
12. Retail outlet with the worst dressed clientele.
13. Restaurant with the blandest sweet tea
14. Realty company with the highest rental rates
15. Smallest buffalo hot wings in town
16. Tackiest storefront
17. Longest drive-thru line
18. Shadiest convenience store where there’s a possibility you might get shot
19. Most unpleasant county/city department to deal with
20. Retail store where people are allowed to walk around barefoot
21. Gym where you feel judged the most
22. Restaurant with the most unsanitary bathrooms
23. Street or road with the most/worst potholes
24. Bank where their ATMs are always out of service
25. Mechanic that always finds 7 things wrong with your car in addition to the one thing you went in for
26. Doctor’s office where you never get to see the actual doctor
27. Mexican restaurant that always serves stale chips
28. Priciest menu that seems to forget we’re in Rome, Georgia, and not Paris, France.
29. Driest cornbread
30. Neighborhood with the most heavy-handed HOA that oversteps their authority
31. Car dealership that’s still stalking you 4 months after you went to look at a car there one time
32. Longest red light
33. Most expensive cup of coffee
34. Highest gas prices
Those are just a few of the categories in my Rest Of Rome competition. We all need to try our best to NOT get nominated for these least-coveted awards.