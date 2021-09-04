Cut taxes for the rich and refuse to help the hopeless, hungry and homeless. Give to them and the economy will be stimulated.
The proof is in the economy that taxpayers’ funds released to those at the top do not trickle down. Those at the top have proven time and time again that the bottom does not matter to them. When President Obama bailed out the many corporate businesses, most of us can remember the reported wild spending and parties they held. After the dust of the partying settled, they decided to increase the salaries for the top CEOs. Nothing was learned from that it seems.
We probably all remember the big tax cut for the rich in 2017. A member from the Trump White House called a meeting asked the attendees to raise their hands if they we going to make sure the tax breaks were going to be shared with their employees. Out of hundreds of people, only two hands went up. The trickle-down effect does not work when it comes to the top 10% holding the money bag.
Proof of that is present today. The economy jumped with leaps and bounds after Congress passed the stimulus bill for the poor and lower-middle classes. Had it not been for the coronavirus, more evidence would be seen. That stimulus money did exactly what it was supposed to do. It stimulated the economy.
The tax cut of 2017 did exactly what the supporters intended it to do. It padded their pockets. Two years after the passage of the Trump tax act, congressional Republicans got richer.
Some of the effects are obvious, some hidden and many are coming into focus as their personal financial forms are examined. There was no shame. Trump told the businessmen just before the bill was passed that he was going to do something big for them, and he did. He made sure the 35% tax they were required to pay was cut to 21% or less.
Check the record and you will find that in order to get the bill passed, most of the Republicans said the money would go to higher wages for the workers, improvements in the workplace and more jobs would be made available. Almost none of this happened. When then Sen. David Perdue was questioned about what did not seem appropriate, he essentially said, “I believe in capitalism; anything goes.”
Instead of keeping the promise, the companies bought back stock and raised dividends. According to reports filed in 2018, stock buybacks exceeded $1 trillion, according to Trim Tabs, an investment research company.
Now we come a little closer to the grassroot crowd and hear the cry of the poor, sick, elderly, children, marginalized and underserved calling for help with rent, food, medicine, health care, and educational supplies. And these same Republicans — who just a couple of years earlier controlled the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance and Budget committees — cried out “No, we cannot give that group anything. They should get out and work for what they need.” (I remind you now that many of them are working two jobs and still cannot make financial ends meet.)
A majority of the Democrats heard the cry and asked the Republicans to join forces and lend a hand to these people. The response was “No, the deficit is already too high.” (Let us remember the big tax cut for the rich a couple of years earlier.) The “No” was followed up with the famous Sen. Mitch McConnell question, “How are we going to pay for it?”
The Democrats had to go it alone with not one Republican feeling the pain and suffering of the citizens who were crying out for help. They were given a one-time stimulus spread out over a six-month period totaling $3,000 or less, depending on the family size. The families had to use the money to stimulate the economy.
The 2017 tax cut was a lifetime giveaway for the rich. What has it done to stimulate the economy? That money is someplace drawing dividends and interest.
The 2017 tax cut did what it was designed to do. It made the gap wider between the rich and the poor.