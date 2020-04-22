Another byproduct of forced isolation is an increase in unwanted pounds. Studies show that when we eat in a stressed state, we store fat in our belly and we do not metabolize food well.
Unfortunately, that probably is the case for a great many of us right now. The solution is actually in each of our hands, literally; we have “the power of the fork.”
I got tired of hearing about the sky falling in and decided to pass the time with more reading; the kind of books that are in the bottom of my pile. These are the self-help books that we believe will change our lives just by purchasing them. Somehow, the “fix” magically jumps from the pages to us when we hold it.
Having more time to cook, I thought this would be an opportune time to read one of those publications. I chose one that was published in 2013 and was very popular, “The Daniel Plan-40 Days to a Healthier Life.” The title sure fit my bill, knowing I would be housebound for at least that long or more. I thought to myself, why not get healthy while I waited to survive this pandemic? I did not have much else to do anyway but dreaded housework.
What I learned unexpectedly started me on a journey of health and gave me another gift, a reminder that “we are not controlled by events or people, but by the perceptions we make of them.”
First, I was reminded that God’s power is the key to any transformational change in our lives, especially our digestive health. I had to commit my whole body and mind to God. Where God guides, he provides; what he calls us to do, he equips us to do it. This must be very important for us to know as there are over 22 Scriptures referencing physical health and over 350 to our bodies. He wants us to live an abundant life that includes a vibrant body, faith, and mind.
The power of the fork is in the use of bringing healing foods to our lips to nourish our bodies instead of producing an inflamed and sickly body.
Did you know that the average American consumes 29 pounds of french fries, 23 pounds of pizza, 24 pounds of ice cream, 53 gallons of soda, 24 pounds of artificial sweeteners, 2.7 pounds of salt, 146 pounds of flour, and 90,000 milligrams of caffeine every year? Only change can occur if we really digest these facts and take action — or we can continue to digest these foods of convenience and live shorter, unhealthy lives.
Secondly, I decided to journal everything I was eating during my confinement. It was not a pretty picture.
I decided to eliminate most of the white menaces (sugar, salt, flour, and dairy) and felt an improvement within days. I have lost 6 pounds so far. I learned to read the labels correctly, what foods to eat (and not eat), and how to design a healthy eating lifestyle and kitchen.
More importantly, I began to understand how important and easy it is to win the war between the thoughtful part of my brain that knows what I should be doing and the pleasure centers that want gratification now (Romans 12:1-2). Corrie Ten Boom, a Holocaust survivor, said this: “If you look at the world, you’ll be distressed. If you look within, you will be depressed. But if you look at Christ, you’ll be at rest.”
Putting the right foods onto your fork will lead to the healing of both.
Other techniques to healthy eating include adding more fiber to your diet, such as quinoa or brown (not white) rice. Add at least two cups of vegetables at every meal and aim to consume at least 30 grams of fiber per day. Sprinkle ground flaxseed on top of your yogurt, not the sugary type. Instead, try yogurt made with coconut milk — it is delicious. You can also sweeten plain unsweetened yogurt with Stevia, and add fresh blueberries, a powerhouse of nutrients. (Plant-based Stevia can be found on all grocery store shelves and typically does not raise blood sugar levels.)
Replace bad fats that lead to inflammation and disease, such as vegetable, palm, corn, or soybean oil. Use instead unrefined oils such as extra virgin olive oil that has been cold-pressed, extra virgin coconut oil or avocado oil. They taste amazing, cook at moderate to high temperatures, and are very healthy for your brain.
Another strategy that we could all use right now is to start a Gratitude journal recording one to two things that we are grateful for each day. This technique has proven to elevate mood and promote more joy. Don’t forget, as Charles Swindoll says, “Life is 10% what happens and 90% how we react to it.”
So spend this forced time at home focusing on the power of your fork. Let those shiny tines bring you freedom, increased energy, and joy during this difficult time.