The holiday season is in full swing and that means the mad dash to find that perfect gift has begun.
People are combing through stores, while hearing the same Christmas music playing in the background that they have heard for years, hoping to come across that perfect gift for that special someone on their list. We have all been there and will all likely be there again.
We all want to find that gift that will bring a huge smile to the face of the recipient. Seeing their excitement upon opening it brings joy to us as well. It feels good knowing that we made someone else happy.
My mother had many talents and she shared some of them with me. One thing she was particularly good at was finding the right gift for everyone on her list. It was important to her, and she took pride in it. She instilled both the desire and the talent to make this happen. That is not to say she never failed. Once in a while she missed the mark, but these times were rare.
One of the principles she taught me was that the gift should match the person-their interests and tastes, not yours.
A good example would be when she was picking out clothes. She instinctively knew that she should pick things that were consistent with the tastes of who she was giving it to, as well as judging whether it would look good on the person. It wasn’t as important that she liked it.
She paid attention to the people she cared about. She generally knew things like what kind of music they liked and what TV shows they watched. She seemed to know what styles and colors they preferred. She didn’t do it in an intrusive way. She was just observant and listened.
I often would go Christmas shopping with her and saw her approach. It rubbed off on me, I think. I believe I am pretty good at it.
Mom didn’t start her Christmas shopping in October or November. She usually started shopping the day after Christmas for the next year.
She would take advantage of sales and discounts all year long, grabbing things as she saw them. It was not uncommon to be out shopping with mom in April and hear her say, “your brother would love this,” and she would buy it and put it away for Christmas.
This approach had several benefits. It spread the cost of holiday shopping over the entire year. She was often able to buy more gifts for the same amount of money. And most of all, she wasn’t usually racing around in late December trying to find things when the stores were packed and things she wanted were sold out.
The year-round approach was especially helpful when it came to toy shopping. As a parent I quickly adopted this approach when shopping for the children in my life
I remember shopping with my mom on more than one occasion where we weren’t holiday shopping, just out on a.routine shopping trip for whatever we happen to need that particular day, and mom would say, “this would be a great gift. I don’t know for who, but I’m gonna grab it and put it away.” Sure enough, when the holidays rolled around and she needed a gift for someone, she would go to her stash of unassigned gifts and find something that was appropriate.
As I have gotten older, the list of people I have to buy gifts for has shrunk. You would think this has made the process easier. Sadly, the opposite it true.
I find myself struggling more than I used to, to find that perfect gift. I’m not sure if it is due to the people I have to buy for already having the things they want and need, or because I am so busy. Maybe the growth of online shopping has reduced what stores there are and what those that are still around carry in store. My mom would know the solution.
I wish you luck with your holiday shopping. I will probably see you out there in the trenches.