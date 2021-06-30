I was standing with my wife, Kayla, watching a tropical cyclone blow through the Live Oaks outside our new home in New Orleans.
On the ground, just off the porch is a blue pot overflowing with mint. We usually have it hanging, but we took it down so it doesn’t blow around in the wind. We are new to New Orleans and the mint is new to the blue pot.
The mint comes from the kitchen of Ila Jo Barnes, who was my grandmother. Like me, it has come to New Orleans by being uprooted from fertile Meriwether County soil.
Years ago, my uncle took a bit of the mint from outside my Grandma’s kitchen window and gave it to me. We planted it in Rome and it grew along with our family for the four years we were blessed to live in Northwest Georgia.
When we moved, I dug up a bit of the mint from the hillside where I planted it and put it in the blue pot that is, just now, weathering the tropical rain and wind quite nicely.
There are many varieties of mint as a trip to a local garden store (if you are in Rome, allow me to recommend Lavender Mountain) will demonstrate. The mint in the blue pot is peppermint, or at least it was long ago when it was planted outside the white farmhouse where generations of Barneses were raised.
It has become something all its own, with a fragrance and taste unique from other types of mint. We call it Ila’s mint, in honor of Grandma.
It looks strange in the blue pot in New Orleans, yet it is thriving.
Soon I will transplant some to other pots and share it with other families so that the blessing that began in the soil of Meriwether County can continue to bless other folks in new places. Grandma would like to know that her kitchen mint continues to grow — to thrive in new soil and to be a blessing to new homes.
I also grew up outside Ila Jo’s kitchen window. I also feel a little awkward as I continue to pull up and put down new roots. Like Ila’s mint, I will always be a little out of place until I once again return to the soil of Meriwether County.
The mint makes for a fine parable. By God’s grace we thrive in new and strange places and he grows us to bring about new work and new blessings.