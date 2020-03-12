Recently I had the opportunity to read some really old almanacs which were archived online. An 1858 edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac had some delightful stories.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac for many years was the source for weather predictions. First published in 1792, it is the oldest almanac in continuous publication. It provided household tips, how to get rid of insects in the garden, and advised on the best times to plant a garden. The almanac gave tide tables, weather predictions, schedules for colleges and Friends (Quaker) meetings, carriage fares in Boston, postal regulations and advice.
Sometimes the almanac even conducted experiments. The almanac actually compared Cincinnati flour to Alabama flour to see which made the bigger loaf of bread. Alabama won.
A year without summer
In 1815, the Old Farmer’s Almanac was incorrect about the weather. A printer’s mistake included a prediction of winter weather for Juy. Known as the year without a summer, the weather prediction for 1816 was for heavy snowfall in June and a hard frost during every month of the year.
The almanac helps Abe Lincoln in 1858I don’t know if this story is true or not, but it is interesting nonetheless. The story goes that, in 1858, young Abe Lincoln was defending William “Duff” Armstrong, accused of murder. An eyewitness claimed he witnessed the murder by moonlight.
Lincoln read from the almanac that the moon was in the first quarter and about to set on the horizon when the murder took place. Abraham Lincoln would certainly have been resourceful enough to think of looking to the almanac to help him solve a case. Lincoln got a “not guilty” verdict for his client.
Grandma’s almanac
Published consecutively since 1807, Grier’s Almanac is a regional publication distributed in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Maryland.
Grier’s Almanac is a Georgia publication and focuses primarily on farming and gardening. The highlight of this almanac is a complete garden and planting calendar with emphasis on family living activities, cooking, fishing, hunting, health and religion.
There is a delightful calendar section which features astronomical and astrological information, chronological events, weather forecasts, and holidays.
Grier’s Almanac is what Grandma read. She always had the latest issue and relied on it for weather forecasts, home remedies, and advice on when to plant a garden every Spring.
Rome weather
Mark Twain said, “Everybody complains about the weather but nobody does anything about it.” That certainly is true. We complain when it is too cold. We complain when it rains too much.
This time of year we look forward to nice weather. At the end of March, we probably wouldn’t get excited about an ice storm — like the one Rome had in 1960. March certainly went out like a lion that year. That ice storm left Rome without electricity for 11 days!
Spring will soon be here
One morning last week, when I left the house and headed to my car, I heard a bird singing nearby. It was a mockingbird in the very top of an enormous elm tree in the back yard. The bird sang for several minutes, as if to say, “The sun is shining! It is a beautiful day!” It was indeed a beautiful day. There were no clouds in sight and the sun was shining.
Although the rain has been excessive, I like to think that we have sunny days to which we can look forward. I will soon enjoy riding my bike again even when it is 85 degrees ... and I won’t complain about the heat.