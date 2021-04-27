Can you vouch for the behavior of a mule?
Apparently someone did and it caused quite a stir — that story began 100 years ago but is still drawing interest today.
Each week in the features section of the Rome News-Tribune we publish a column called “50 and 100 Years Ago.” We publish local stories just as they were written in the newspaper back then. Not only are they entertaining to read because the culture and social practices were so different, but they’re actually quite historically significant as well.
Anyhow, this past week we ran a story from April of 1921 and actually got some requests for updates.
Here’s the story as it was written in 1921:
Floyd’s Superior Court will be asked to decide a very perplexing matter at its next term and as the matter is the disposition, habits and general character of a mule, it would appear that the court will have ample room for the exercise of its judgment.
It is all brought about by a suit filed by Z.A. Mooney, an employee of the Rome Brick and Tile Company of East Rome, asking damages to the extent of $5,000 for a broken left leg – broken by a mule, also in the employ, so to speak, of the company.
On Sept. 7 last year, Mooney declares he was asked by the superintendent of the company to hitch up that particular black mule and use him to haul some coal for the company’s plant. Mooney said the mule had a worse reputation than a bootlegger and so he told the superintendent he was afraid of the animal. The latter told him the mule was a sweet and gentle creature, with none of the traits that usually make a mule — well, just a mule — and, relying on this certificate of character, Mooney hitched up the angel mule and started off with it or him or her — the suit does not state which — to get the coal.
The mule, the suit says, did not live up to the character given it by the superintendent, at all. On the contrary, it kicked and ran and swore in the mule language and finally upset the cart and Mr. Mooney along with it. His left leg was caught in the shaft of the cart and broke in between the ankle and the knee and the mule showed neither sympathy nor regret — just hee-hawed maliciously.
That is why Mr. Mooney wants damages and why the court must decide when or whether a mule that has been given a good character by a plant superintendent should live up to the character or just act mulish.
Lo and behold when I got to work on Monday I was informed of readers asking how the court case ended up. One of the emails I got was from a reader named Larry B. and it reads:
“Mooney Vs. Mule — Pray tell us, what was the outcome of the lawsuit of Mooney v Mule & Co.? You left us in suspenders.”
Never let it be said that I didn’t try to find out this information for y’all.
I went to the Rome-Floyd County Library and there’s a special collections room where you can look through old documents, including very old editions of the Rome News-Tribune (or Rome Tribune-Herald as it was called back then).
These old newspapers are kept on microfiche or microfilm and there’s a machine that projects the old pages onto a screen and you can literally see images of old newspapers from more than 100 years ago.
As an aside, the people at the library were EXTREMELY helpful, especially the woman in the special collections room.
So I found the original story on the front page of the April 8 edition of the Rome Tribune-Herald and the headline read: Ungentle Mule Causes Damage Suit for $3,000 — Animal Failed to Live Up to Character Given It By Plant Superintendent Rome Brick and Tile Company.
Then I scoured the pages of the 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald for the next few weeks and found NOTHING. I hate to tell y’all that we may never know the outcome if this lawsuit against an ornery mule. Who knows if the newspaper back then even followed up on that story.
However, all hope is not yet lost. We have someone who compiles those stories for the 50/100 Years Ago column. Her name is Michelle. I made sure to ask her to please look out for news about Mr. Mooney and the mule and to report back immediately if she finds anything.
And if there is anyone in Rome who may know the fate of those 1921 court proceedings involving Mr. Z.A. Mooney, Rome Brick & Tile Company and a mule, please let me know as there are several people in Rome who are emotionally invested in this story.