Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a five-part personal account of the voting rights struggle. Don’t forget to cast your ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
After a while the police chief saw that fear was not going to move us. The election office workers saw that we were determined not to be moved by fear.
Some time passed. They had sent for a Black man who was to be used as their mouth of reason for these “unruly Negroes.” Mutt Jones was his name. We have since forgiven him because he knew not what he was doing. When we talk about Mutt, now we realize that he got his notoriety by being that person. Mutt Jones probably died known as an outstanding citizen of Allendale County, South Carolina.
The Chief said, “Mutt, we have tried to reason with these people so we decided to ask you to reason with them and ask them to leave this courtroom and stop causing trouble.” Mr. Mutt Jones stepped up and began to talk to us about being good Negroes, and he asked us to do what the whites were telling us to do so that we would not get in trouble. After his speech, about 50 Black people got up and moved out of the courthouse.
The others of us were yet still unmoved. We said not a word even though we wanted to call them some bad names. We wanted to put them in the dozen right there in that Confederate courthouse, but we held our peace.
We did not want them to know who the spokesperson was because they would single him or her out. We understood what power fear can have on an individual. We realized that fear can make one act like a yellowbelly snake. So much so, that the individual might even attempt to crawl off the scene just as these 50 snakes had done.
Twenty or more policemen stepped up, and one said, “All right, we are going to give y’all one more chance to get up and get out of here. If you do not move now, we are going to place y’all under arrest.”
No one moved. We had bonded and were determined to go to jail if necessary. To the South Carolina law enforcement officers, it was necessary for us to be put in jail. They had the 1956 paddy wagon outside to put us in, but they realized that they had too many of us to arrest even after the desertion of the 50.
My sister Geneva was close to the door and heard them discussing how they were going to get us to the Allendale County Jail. One of them said, “Just let the nwalk. It won’t hurt them. They are used to walking.”♦
Another officer came back inside and said, “Now you have one more chance to change your minds.” He was hoping that ugly most painful thing called fear had made a few more of us change our minds.
We all stood as Nehemiah stood on the wall. We said, “No, we will not come down until the wall is finished. And that wall is for us to have the privilege to vote.” At least that is what we said in our hearts and minds.
Then the Chief said, “All right, march out of here and head to the jail,” which was the wrong thing to do because the ones who had walked out had a change of heart. They realized that they were not yellowbelly snakes after all. They wanted to go to jail with us now. The officers had a hard time keeping them away from us.
Those of us coming out of the courthouse all held hands and sang freedom songs on the way to the Allendale County Jail. We had to cross Highway 301. We walked past the segregated movie theater where we had to sit in the balcony. I always thought that we had the advantage because we could throw water and paper down on the whites who sat below on the first level. You will notice I said paper and water not cokes and ice. We needed that for ourselves.
The ones who had crawled out of the courthouse followed in behind us, trying to be a part. We were very jubilant as we approached the jail. Our singing got louder and more moving. Geneva said she saw one of the officers moving to the tempo of our music.
When we got there, again we noticed the policemen whispering to each other. We figured that they were trying to decide what to do with us. They must not have had room inside so they put us in a fenced area and locked the gate.
The deserters started shaking the gates saying, “Let us in, let us in. We want to go to jail also.” We yelled back at them, “Get away. You had your chance. Go back to your snake hole.”
The jail officials went inside and released as many of the prisoners as possible in order to get us inside. By nightfall, we were piled up in the cells. I recall being in a cell with about 10 other persons, my two sisters included. Some of them started crying and calling for their mothers.
By this time families had heard about our arrest and were outside asking questions. Those who had property were able to sign their own bonds, but many of us were enjoying the evening, not really worried about anything. It was as if God had given my sisters and me a peace about this thing. We knew that it was grace and the prayers of our mother, who believed with all her heart in equality.
A call came from Washington, D.C. late that night by way of an attorney we believe to be Matthew Perry. He stated that the President had ordered the Justice Department to demand our immediate release. We were released with a promise of no record that we were ever arrested.
The next week we were able to register every one that we had means to get to the Allendale County Courthouse.
I would love to tell you that we lived happily ever after, but I am here to report that not to be the case. I left at the end of the summer to go to work, and so did the Freedom Riders.
Just as things were continuing to heat up all over the South, so it was in Allendale County, South Carolina. The power machine was not willing to see this blow over without a serious fight. A black sheriff was elected, and soon after that election he was mysteriously killed.
A book could be written. This is only a note. Rose, Teen and Geneva, my three younger sisters, can finish this account. It would be interesting to know their account of the Summer of 1965. Bill and Nash, I pray, are somewhere remembering how they helped change the lives of many in the South.