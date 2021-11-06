As we put the wraps on another week, another baseball season, it’s great to be able to turn the corner into winter with the knowledge that the Atlanta Braves reign as champions of the World Series.
Baseball has always been my first love as far as participatory sport, but I will confess you to you that I haven’t watched a season from start to finish in years.
I played as a youngster. Generally speaking, I was either a pitcher or a catcher. I wish I had saved some clippings through the years.
My favorite article was printed by the Northern Virginia Sun when I was a 12-year-old and my team, the Pepsi Cola (no offense, Frank Barron) Giants, won the Falls Church City Series.
I pitched the championship game and threw a shutout. The article in the paper said something to the effect of “Doug Walker with his assortment of curves and change-ups completely baffled (I remember that word clearly) the Half-Pints.” (The other team was sponsored by a local dairy.)
The other lasting memory of youth baseball was going to McDonald’s after games. The Golden Arches were right across U.S. 50 from the baseball park where most games were played. If we won, the manager, Shorty Leavitt, would treat us all to a burger, fries and milk shake after the game.
I am seriously dating myself here since no skipper in his right mind could afford to buy the whole team a burger, fries and shake today.
When I advanced to the 13- and 14-year-old Babe Ruth League I was primarily a catcher.
I always had a pretty good arm and since our top pitcher was a left-hander, not too many people ran on us.
As a hitter, I was just fair. I never hit a home run in my entire life. Strange as it might seem to those of you who have known me for the past 37 years in Rome, my forte was the squeeze bunt. The suicide squeeze bunt.
If my team and a runner on third and there were less than two out, I was going to get the sign.
For those of you who aren’t fully into baseball, a squeeze bunt is when the runner on third breaks for home with the pitch. I had to get the bunt down or the runner would be a dead duck at the plate.
I rarely missed.
There were times when, if we had runners on second and third, the runner on second would try to get a really long lead and take off with the pitch, never brake going around third and try to score — as the other team threw me out at first, and forgot about the runner that had been on second. That worked a bunch of times.
You have to understand also that I would do my best to cause a slight delay at first base. I never could run a lick so in those situations, I always tried to run slightly down the inside of the first base line to further cut off the first baseman’s view of what was going on.
My love of baseball started to wane at the advent of free-agency. Curt Flood and Andy Messersmith changed the game of baseball when they won the free-agent battles with MLB way back when. I don’t blame the players, they ought to be able to get what they can in terms of salaries. I fault the owners for paying outlandish money to these guys.
Of course, had the owners gotten together and made a conscious decision to hold the line on salaries, that would have clearly been a case of collusion that would not have held up in court.
As the salaries grew, the television deals grew and inflation took off. Mind you, that’s not something limited to baseball. It applies to any and all pro sports.
I fear the Name, Image and Likeness rule change that allows college athletes to monetize themselves is going to have the same kind of impact on college sports.
The cost of tickets to the World Series was just obscene. I’m talking about the up-front, ticket office prices. The after-market prices were doubly obscene.
Can you image what the cost of tickets to the SEC championship game will be this year if it’s Georgia vs. Alabama?
They have priced the everyday fan out of going to ballgames. There is no way on earth that I would ever consider paying $500 a ticket, much less $1,000 or more, to see ANY game. It could be an Auburn vs. Virginia (my two faves) and I’d be happy to sit at home in front of the 55-inch with a bag of chips, Diet Coke (here’s to you, Frank) and be just fine thank you very much.
One last thought as it relates to the World Series.
Occasionally through the years some folks have objected to calling it a “World” championship.
My simple response is – Did you look at those line-ups!