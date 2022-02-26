Depending on where one lives in the old Cherokee country, next month or the month after will be the Planting Moon. At one time, this would have been a time of preparation and of prayer for good weather and a bountiful harvest.
The planting time was a very social time among the Cherokee — partially because the communities were so interdependent, and partially because of the Cherokee belief that Selu, the Corn Mother, was more likely to bless those who were good to their neighbors. Whatever the reasoning, the system worked. According to the writings of some colonials, Cherokee farms were far more productive than a comparable size farm in the old country.
For the last few decades, it has been easier and easier to forget where our food comes from. The advent of corporate agriculture and a global supply chain, as well as the oversupply of highly processed junk food, have given us a situation in which many people literally have no clue how much the food on their tray depends on the weather on the West Coast. This is both unfortunate and dangerous.
It is dangerous because it divorces us from the order of Creation on which all life depends. One cannot appreciate what one does not know the existence of. And one will not preserve what one does not appreciate.
The late unpleasantness (viral pandemic and divisive politics) has taught us the danger and the cost, both of willful ignorance and of careless division. Things we took for granted, such as toilet paper or the availability of car parts, are suddenly no longer available. At least not immediately. We have learned over the last year just how interconnected we still are. The old Cherokee belief in the Balance of Creation, and in doing what is necessary to maintain that balance, long reviled by merchant and missionary alike, is once again proven wiser than the alternative.
We need the bee to pollinate a large portion of the food on our plate. We need the immigrant who spends 12 to 15 hours a day in the fields and packing plants harvesting and packing that food. We need the truck driver and warehouse worker who get that food to our local market. These facts are not hard to grasp. At least they should not be. But the truth goes much deeper still.
The balance required to bring food to our plate has the potential to teach us how to improve ourselves as people, and thereby improve the communities where we live.
Whether we look to the lesson of the honeybee and the role that humble little insect plays in bringing food to our plate, or the importance of snow in the Rocky Mountains to the irrigation of California’s legendary farms, we see the necessity of the balance provided by Divine Providence to our daily bread. The careless wasting of resources upsets that balance. Just as when the arrogant lout expressing road rage on the highway causes a wreck, not only does he not get there any faster, neither does anyone else. The same holds true for the guy doing 40 in the hammer lane. Both are upsetting the balance.
The Cherokee tradition of balance is just as valid today as it was in times past. At its most basic, it teaches us not to upset the balance on which we all depend. Put another way, one should not poison one’s own well just because one is angry with his neighbor. Put more bluntly, one could just say “don’t be a jackass.”
For this new Planting Moon let us pray, each in our own way, for a bountiful harvest, both from the fields and from ourselves. Try to be a better member of society, try a little balance. Let that be the lesson of the Planting Moon.