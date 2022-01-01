It is the in-between week. The week where it seems like so much should happen, where we catch our breath from the holiday, and when we begin to look to a new year with the anticipation of what it will bring in our lives.
I have been musing this week. Thinking about systems. Thinking about my work, my family, and my faith. This month, I mourned the death of two seminal public figures for my life; bell hooks and Bishop Desmond Tutu. Having read them both in college, then seminary transformed how I understood the world and the call I have. I had the incredible privilege of hearing Bishop Tutu preach in Cape Town, South Africa on Christmas Day, a sunny summer Tuesday morning in 1990. After worship, I got to meet him, which was a highlight of my study abroad trip. Reading bell hooks gave me language for understanding how interconnection of race, gender, and class matters and that if we ignore this truth, oppression is created. Both of these people helped me step outside of my frame of my understanding to recognize a wider and more expansive world of thought. They helped shape my theology and practice of ministry with those who are often marginalized.
I’ve been reading Walter Brueggmann this holiday season for a class I’m taking the first week of January. He leans heavily on the work of the prophets, most especially Jeremiah. His language speaks of the “prophetic imagination,” seeing the world through the lens of the work of the prophets. That is a challenging framework. To see the world through the words of the ones who disrupted power and systems of power is not an easy or comfortable thing to do. He suggests that the collapse of hegemony means that we have a chance to reorganize and reconfigure all social relationships. He goes on to say that, “true prophets are prophets who act in the direction of that collapse and are working at recognizing social relationships.” I was struck by his understanding of covenant relationship being the truth of all of us being woven into a common fabric, with both God and our neighbors. He says, “not only does that bind help me to help my neighbor, it says that I must receive my life from my neighbor.”
I wonder what sort of disruption others are feeling. This year has brought so much sorrow and death. Many of the systems that we have relied upon have broken down in profound ways. And, truth be told, that is okay. Changes have come through disruption. I think for any of us to change, disruption is necessary. Our comfort and our traditions have to be shaken a bit to see a new way of living and being community. At the same time, there has been growth and beauty to be seen in Rome. We have been challenged to grow and that growth has inspired creative new life. What sort of life have you received from your neighbor? How have you grown this year? And how do you hope to grow in the coming year?
As we see in the New Year this week and all it brings, I ask you what the poet Mary Oliver asked, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”