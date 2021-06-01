While I was an undergraduate student at Warren Wilson College, I had the opportunity to participate in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Internship Program. I was a History major and was placed at the Atlanta History Center in the library and archives.
I was tasked to research for the media, individuals, authors, families seeking their genealogy, professors, and various others who sought to utilize the archives. In many cases, these requests came from people who did not live in the city but were hoping to learn more of their story. The requests came in to us in letters and phone calls. (The internet was only a glimmer in the future at that time.)
I worked with Franklin Garrett, the official historian of Atlanta who wrote “Atlanta and Environs: A Chronicle of its People and Events.” Mr. Garrett was in his 80s at the time. The massive tome he wrote chronicled the history of Atlanta through Mr. Garrett’s lens.
We walked the railroad lines around the City of Atlanta, Mr. Garrett telling what he knew of a city that had grown exponentially in his lifetime. My direct supervisor was Anne Salter, the daughter of a life long Atlantan. She guided me to understand the vast importance of history and story. Her mother, Lillian Salter, hosted us for meals and stories in her home near Emory University. I learned a rich history of Atlanta from these individuals who told their stories.
Story matters. The history our families hold matters. The places we live and work and worship matter. And the truth is, it is both the good and the bad about our history that guides who we are today.
The stories we heard from grandparents, the neighborhoods we grew up in, and the teachers who shared with us matter. My family is from Louisiana and Texas. I am a product of hard working, flawed, ethical, and complicated people.
Our story stands up in hard ways. My great grandmother, Maude, registered the first Black voters in Caddo Parish, while other members of her family were active members of the Ku Klux Klan. It is a broken narrative. One of reconciliation and violence in the same breath. I stand on her shoulders and grieve the ones who chose violence and hatred. And work intentionally to live differently with my family now.
This past week, our community had the opportunity to learn about the history of Five Points. Heading to my office daily, I drive past the sign acknowledging the Black business owners who lived and worked in that neighborhood. I do not know enough about that place and the history it holds, but after the city commissioners’ meeting that Monday evening, I have a glimpse. I am drawn to know more about that place.
Commissioner Bonnie Askew spoke passionately about why that place matters. He challenged our community to think about that neighborhood, his neighborhood, with a lens to the history of shop owners and homeowners who lived and worked and worshiped there. That particular neighborhood was torn down 50 years ago with little regard.
This narrative is not uncommon to development in redlined communities across the South. What we choose to do with this broken and complicated narrative in our community now is what will help define who we are moving forward.
Over and over again, the Gospels remind us through the narrative of Jesus that the “kingdom of God” is ... and then Jesus lines it out what the kingdom ought to be. Verses like, “seek first God’s kingdom and righteousness,” Matthew 6:33, and “the kingdom of God is in your midst,” Luke 17:21, stand out as we are to seek to live as God’s own and recognize God’s work.
I challenge our community to learn more of our collective history. I challenge us to listen well and build what looks more of God’s kingdom in our midst. It is complicated work, but so worth the end result of living well together as God’s own people. As I learned at 19 years old, history matters, how we interpret that history matters, and what we do differently from that history matters for generations to come.