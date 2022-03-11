It is “like déjà vu all over again.” Backtrack to the year 2008 and, although the reason for high gasoline prices was totally different than what is going on now, the result was the same. It costs a lot more to put fuel in the vehicle.
In 2008 I wrote a column or two about fishing closer to home and that is what many anglers chose to do. Personally, I have driven a full size van and these vehicles are not known for great gas mileage. The van is convenient for fishing as I have racks for fully assembled spin and fly rods inside and racks on top for canoes. There is plenty of room to put waders on and storage for gear. This is a great way to go to my favorite fishing spots.
The problem is, all the places that are great for wild and or large trout are at least 60 miles away. More than 100 miles on mountain roads at less than 15 miles a gallon can make a trip to a fishing hole very expensive for a guy on a fixed income. So how in the world can I go fishing and still buy a burger?
I will not even try to speculate on the price of gas when you read this because prices are rising dramatically and I am writing this on Wednesday. An easy way to reduce the cost of a fishing trip is to fish closer to home.
There are many warm water creeks, lakes and ponds around Rome that are easy to fish — but most of the nearby trout streams are a few weeks away from receiving their first trout stocking of the year. Yes, the white bass run is already building in the creeks and rivers and the warm days have caused bass and bream to become active in the shallower lakes and ponds. The small creeks nearby are running high due to our exceptionally wet winter, so until we have a dry spell my favorite stream less than a half mile away can be ruled out.
Solution: Take the trip with friends.
Share the cost of the gasoline and wear and tear on the vehicle with friends who enjoy the same type fishing as you do. The key to successful and enjoyable fishing with other folks is to be sure they fish appropriately for the target fish. It will not work if you show up at the friends’ house when you are headed to a trout stream and he is standing out front with 4 bait casters, a 40 pound tackle box and a depth finder. This first time trout angler may help with fuel costs but the likelihood of the “bass fisherman” catching a brown trout is very low.
Always choose a fishing partner that enjoys the same quarry as you do.
Fishing reports
Several members of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited took advantage of last weekend’s warm weather.
Charlie Gilbreath, Tim Looney, Steve Thacker and Robert Bold headed for a private lake on the Floyd Bartow line and had a great time. Fishing was good and although one not-so-lucky angler got skunked, he said “this is best day I have ever had being skunked.” Baits included live night crawlers, plastic worms and spinners. Not a fly rod in sight. (There is a misconception among the public that you must be a fly fisherman to be in TU. This is not true.) They caught both bass and bream, with the largest being a 4-pound largemouth.
Rodney Tumlin, Steve Westmoreland and several others from the Cohutta Chapter have been fishing the tributaries of the Coosa River downstream of the Lock & Dam. Last year I introduced Rodney to fishing for white bass and yellow bass with a light weight fly rod. He loved it.
Rodney said some secret streamer flies produced well for all anglers as well spinners and assorted lures. Lots of half-pound whites were caught but the yellow bass were nowhere around.
My longtime Florida friend, Everett Driscol, went trolling a couple of weeks ago with friends in the Lower Keys. Live pilchards were used and the group caught bonita, cero mackerel and four large sailfish.
Coosa Valley TU meeting
The meeting will be the 4th Thursday of March, the 24th, at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. There is a meal planned and eating will begin about 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting about 7 p.m. The speaker for the March meeting will be Larry Milam. He is a member of our Chapter and lives in Cartersville. He will show and tell us how he built a drift boat from scratch. The public is invited.