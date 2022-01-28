Old buildings and houses have their own personalities. They have a history about them, a story. I have been fascinated by old structures since I was a kid. I wanted to know about them, like how they came to be.
When I was a kid, the first old building that caught my interest was the old courthouse in Sevierville, Tennessee. My dad was from that area and, when we visited from different places we lived, the one thing I remember in our travels was going through Knoxville, Tennessee, and taking Chapman Highway toward Sevierville.
We’d come up a hill and, down below, we could see the top of the courthouse and I knew we were close to the town. If we arrived in Sevierville during the day, I’d see old men sitting on benches in front of the courthouse. They’d talk with their hands as they described whatever it was they were talking about. Their conversations were animated, rarely serious, with lots of laughter. Daddy usually knew most of them and would call out to them. They’d smile and wave.
Sevierville back in the day was a sweet little mountain town, untouched by tourism like it is now. It had a hotel that my father had worked at when he was a kid, before he joined the Army at 16 and went off to war. I loved Sevierville. The great thing is that old courthouse still stands and, the last time our family drove through, old men still sat on benches talking in lively voices. It’s the heart of the town. It just beats a little faster now.
When I was in college at Jefferson City, Tennessee, at Carson-Newman, there was a cemetery behind the dorm I lived in. Some people were creeped out about it, but cemeteries have never bothered me. I was curious about some of the people, especially a Mr. Jernigan, who had a large tombstone at the head of his grave. I was drawn to it for some reason and would sit on it and do what little studying I chose to do.
On the outskirts of town was an abandoned old mansion. I did a little research and it was originally built in 1808, but was destroyed by a flood and rebuilt in 1862. But throughout the years, it was always called the Jernigan House. You guessed it. I needed to see the inside of this house.
Of course, all kinds of signs were there to discourage anyone from going in, but I did anyway. All I remember is that it had lots of doors and passageways. I have no regrets of ignoring the signs. I don’t think Mr. Jernigan minded.
When my children were young, their daddy and I would take them to see the Christmas lights in Rome, Georgia, where the old stately homes still put on a show every year. The kids always wanted to see the pink house last, before we headed home to Calhoun. Once there, we would drive up a hill and Bill would tell the kids we were seeing the prettiest Christmas lights of all. It was a view of downtown Calhoun, back when the lights were more colorful.
When I moved to Calhoun in 1969, the first structure I noticed was a rock church on Highway 41 as you came into Calhoun. It was one of the most beautiful churches I’d ever seen, the First Baptist Church.
My boss, Mrs. Dan Strain, told me (she rarely asked) that I must be Golgotha in the Easter pageant there. I also taught preschool at the church with my late sister-in-law, Mollie. I loved the polished wood, probably mahogany, in the church. It’s gone now and has been for years, making way for progress. I still miss it.
When I first moved to Calhoun, one complaint I heard all the time was that people missed the old courthouse. From the pictures, it was a beautiful and stately old structure. The powers that be at the time decided to destroy it and build a modern courthouse. They felt it was too expensive to fix. I do remember the dismay on people’s faces as they talked about how they missed their courthouse.
I’ve never understood how that beautiful old heart of Calhoun would take too much money to repair. Other small towns are proud of their courthouses. I think of the Chatsworth Courthouse and the one in Jefferson, Georgia.
Our courthouse is getting ready for some remodeling. Maybe some of the stateliness can be restored so that it can be more like the architecture of the town, which is old, but beautiful. Maybe the people of Calhoun can once again feel like their courthouse is the heart of the town.