Raindrops fall quietly through the branches of a blooming cherry tree. A squirrel happily stands in the middle of my lawn, eating a nut as if he doesn’t have a care in the world. Azaleas are proudly showing off their colors as birds chirp and fly around them.
I observe such beauty between the wooden shutter slats in my window. How many times have I watched Spring arrive without relishing such an extraordinary event?
Everyday life for all of us is paused because of an enemy we cannot see. I am thankful COVID-19 cannot halt Spring. The old saying, “Hope Springs Eternal,” should be revised today to: “Spring brings eternal hope.”
Easter is around the corner. How many years did I dye eggs, prepare baskets, cook a feast, and attended church in a new dress? How many Hallelujah choruses did I hear causing goosebumps of celebration?
This Easter, most church doors will be closed, playgrounds will be empty, and there will be few egg hunts on lawns. Large families will not gather for a feast, nor will the choirs cause chills to rise within our souls.
However, in the quiet of this Easter, as we watch Spring unfold from our windows, we still have hope.
What if there was never an Easter? What if there was no story about Jesus rising from the dead to bring us forgiveness and eternal hope? How would we understand that no enemy, nor death could defeat the son of God, just as a virus could never destroy Spring?
The streets are quiet, the future is quite uncertain. We are terrorized of death or sickness, and afraid no weapons are available to fight such invisible foes. We are in fear of losing jobs, worried about food, money, and children, but with faith, we know we cannot be beaten.
Most of us realize we will be forever altered, and it will take a while to return to what we deem our regular lives. Perhaps, we will return to an upgraded version of normal if we attune ourselves to the message of Easter. Could we possibly become kinder, more thankful, and discern we truly need one another?
It is natural for all of us to be alarmed today, but perhaps, in the quiet of our own little isolated worlds, if we listen carefully, we can hear the footsteps of the living Lord who will carry us through our troubled times. Perhaps, He is telling us that He will come to church where we are, reminding us of the glory of all that is Spring. The events that occurred from Good Friday to Easter teach us we will be victorious even through death.
My grandmother was very ill and bedridden from heart disease in the latter days of her life, requiring a caretaker. One morning, when Granny Rose was the sickest, she called for her sweet Lucy from her bedroom.
Lucy rushed to her side but found Rose putting on her best Sunday dress, her hat, and gloves. Amazed my grandmother was standing, she asked, “Miss Rose, what are you doing? It’s not Sunday!”
“I have somewhere special to go today, and I need to be ready.” A few hours later, Rose Walker passed away. My grandmother went to church that day to hear heavenly angels sing wearing her Easter bonnet and fine dress.
As we approach the glory of Easter and the magic of Spring, enemies loom around every corner. However, it is Easter that gives us the courage to tackle them. It is the faith that was spread throughout the world over 2,000 years ago, that reminds us of the joy of the risen Lord.
Hope resides not outside our windows, nor does it lie in our churches. It lives in our hearts to give us comfort, strength, and eternal life. We may not be able to hug our neighbors this Easter or have our families share our table, but God will be by our sides because He continues to live.
How many times have I watched Spring arrive and view the sunrise on an Easter morn? How many times have I not relished such an extraordinary event? I know I never will again.
“It is well with my soul.” I pray it is well with you.
Happy Easter.