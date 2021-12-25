We all have a ting of hypocrisy in us about most things in life. We say one thing out of our mouth and our action reveals something else about us. When asked about this season, most who are Christians will say “Oh, yes I know that Jesus is the reason.” But with our next breath we will exclaim “I have not done half of my Christmas shopping.”
What does Christmas shopping have to do with the birth of Christ and all of the blessings that were sent to us as a result of his birth? What does God think about the hypocrisy of us, his beloved, who are becoming more carnal every day?
Several days ago, one of my Facebook friends posted one of the best summations of what God must be feeling about us, his children. (Most of the other friends have posted their beautiful Christmas trees. And yes, I commented about how beautiful they are.)
I can imagine that God is shaking his head and saying what Jesus said when he was being led to the cross. “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Yes, we do know what we are doing. We know that it is not lining up with what we say about the season.
We all know the story of Jesus’ birth, even those who do not believe that it happened that way. We know about the inn being too crowded for Mary and Joseph. We know that little Baby Jesus was born in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes. We know that the three wise men came bearing gifts. We do know that Christmas story as was written in the Bible.
God knows the answer, but yet he is asking “Why have you, my people, not accepted the gift that I sent to you over 2,000 years ago? It has not lost its value. For you my beloved, since sin is so deep in the world, the value may be more. All that you are required to do is to open it, and the gift will reveal its value to each of you and your children. The gift that I sent you will fill all of your needs and desires. You will not walk around thinking that something is missing because nothing will be missing.”
Be very careful and prepare yourselves for the letdown. After all the cooking of every dish you can imagine, the shopping and the spending of your money and the money of others, on Christmas Day you are going to return to this very same place of emptiness.
That hole in your soul is going to return and the thirst will still be there. It will be as if the hole has gotten larger. It happens every year and we still have not learned how to stop the cycle.
God says “Open the gift that I sent you. Tell your children about the gift and what it offers. For this Christmas Day, invite him in to sup with you and your family. With him will be Peace, Joy, Love, Forgiveness, Tolerance, Forgiveness, Kindness, Longsuffering, and Faithfulness.”
What a wonderful time to be alive. Many of us shouted when told that Christmas gifts were not going to arrive in time. How we so quickly forgot what we usually say when we are in our spiritual mode. “Jesus is the reason for the season.” What appeared in our minds eyes was that big box so beautifully wrapped.
Let us try to think of why this is a wonderful time for us to be alive. Since the pandemic hit this country, 800,000 Americans have died but we are still here to celebrate Christ’s birth.
We are blessed in this country to have vaccines available for every citizen. Many other countries are not fortunate enough. The tornado that walked on the ground 227 miles in this country and did not touch us. We still have our homes standing. We have clean water to drink. We have a kitchen in which to cook for our families. All of our stores are still standing and have products that we need. We in this area do not need anyone to bring us paper towels and toilet tissue.
With all of the wonderful things happening to us, we are still paining God’s heart.
God is thinking, “I gave them everything so they could be free. My only son is there for the asking. Why are they walking around with holes in their souls and pain in their hearts?
“I have told them to cast all of their cares at my feet and I will take care of them, and yet they traded me in for a little man in red, a big tree and a horse drawn sled. My grace is free and my love is complete.
“Maybe next year they will see that the greatest gift for Christmas is the little child from me.”