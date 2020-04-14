I stumbled into a Facebook debate over a topic I have never even thought about.
Mayonnaise.
Local celeb Michael Pearson has been (like the rest of us) locked down in quarantine, and like many he’s found creative ways to use his time. Some people are working on home projects, others are focusing on their health while some have simply found solace in the bottle.
Michael has taken to social media, creating short culinary videos. He appears to be a skilled chef but he also adds his own brand of humor to his posts so they get a lot of reaction from his friends and followers.
Well recently he posed a simple question ...”Best Mayo to use??”
When people ask for recommendations like that on Facebook, you’ll have folks weighing in and giving their opinion, naturally. But I never realized that the simple question of mayonnaise would elicit such a response.
As of Monday morning there were 155 comments on Michael’s post. And the vast majority were definitive answers with little good-humored arguments thrown in.
The reason this all struck me as odd is because I honestly don’t think I have a preference in mayonnaise. There is mayonnaise in my refrigerator but for the life of me I couldn’t tell you what brand it is.
I fully admit there are food items that I purchase by brand and I’m adamant about those brands. I want Heinz ketchup. I want Nabisco Nilla Wafers. I want Ritz crackers. Gimme Hidden Valley Ranch and Ocean Spray cranberry sauce in a can. And if you’re gettin’ sweet tea from the store, don’t even bother getting me anything but Milo’s.
But mayonnaise? I guess it’s one of those take-it-or-leave-it products for me. I’ve never been picky about it. For me the taste is too mild to elicit strong feelings either way ... but apparently that’s not the case for 155 people in Rome who commented on Michael’s post.
Michael himself swears by the Blue Plate brand. But as people started commenting, a pattern emerged and I could see that there were hard-line supporters of one brand or another and no one was budging. By the way, Micheal is very anti-Kraft, saying only communists eat Kraft mayonnaise.
“Blue Plate hands down” — Linda Webb Baxter.
“Blue Plate but for tomato sandwiches, Dukes” — Stephanie Bullock.
“Duke’s is the ONLY mayo” — Blaine Kirby.
“I used to be a Hellmann’s guy then got introduced to Duke’s and haven’t looked back” — Jody Buford
“Whatever is on sale” — Joseph Deboard
“We use to be Hellmann’s. Now it’s Blue Plate or bust” — Samantha Davis Robinson
“I’m a Hellmann’s guy” — Richie Stephens
“Kraft Real Mayonnaise” — Jules Roberts
“None” — Wayne Mullinax (to which Michael responded “your vote is null and void”)
“Can we all just agree all Mayo brands are better than Miracle Whip???” — Mike Graham
“In my whispering voice after seeing the above conversation, Kraft” — Holly Copeland
“Blue Plate! It’s all that is allowed in my kitchen” — Juli Oswalt Johnson
“Were you trying to start a fight or you just looking for mayo recommendations cause I can’t tell” — Jennifer Saxon Trovillion
There were 155 responses similar to those. Bounce to me (that’s the way my friend Brandy says “unbeknownst to me”) people are really picky about their mayo.
I tried to keep a tally of people’s responses and it seems there was a close tie for top mayo with Blue Plate taking the title. However, Duke’s was close behind. Then came Kraft followed by Hellmann’s. There were even a couple votes for the Bama brand.
And it sounds like Trent Davis did his research when he responded with
“Burman’s from Aldi. It’s cheap and it’s mayo. 6 out of 10 chose it in a blind taste test ... tastes like Blue Plate, Kraft and Dukes all in one!”
All this got me thinking that I may need to be a little more discerning with my mayo selection. I thought mayo was mayo. But judging from the responses, there’s a big difference in the various brands.
Is there something I’m missing? Is there truly one that simply tastes better than all the rest? Have I been eating the wrong mayonnaise all my life?
I’ll have to conduct an independent study and find out what all the fuss is about.
If you’re reading this column on the Rome News-Tribune Facebook page, go ahead and comment your preferred brand of mayo and let’s see if Michael’s informal poll rings true.