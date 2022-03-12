The current state of affairs in Eastern Europe, the Ukraine to be specific, is going to put the Great American Experiment to a test it hasn’t had to pass in an awfully long time, maybe ever. You can flip the calendar back to Vietnam, or more recently to Afghanistan, to understand part of the issue.
Americans today have zero appetite for fighting someone else’s war. I certainly don’t share that appetite either.
I don’t believe a lot of folks ever understood why we went to Vietnam or Afghanistan in the first place.
I’ve never been confused for a geopolitical historian but as best as I can recall, Vietnam was largely to try to stop the spread of communism that was being fomented by the Soviets and the Chinese. Afghanistan, it seems to me, was to put a halt to a base of operations for extremist terrorists.
Neither war was fought from a conventional Napoleonic point of view. For the most part, the enemy didn’t wear a uniform. Americans, who defeated the British largely by use of what became known as guerilla tactics, were not able to respond the guerilla tactics used in Vietnam or Afghanistan. I don’t recall anything in my history books about using children with bombs tucked away in backpacks.
The American media — many of you would probably prefer that I say the Liberal American Media — has made fighting a war pretty challenging. For the past two weeks I’ve seen a head count of the news at night about how many civilians the Russians have killed in Ukraine.
That’s what happens in war.
It’s a large part of why we as a nation don’t want to become directly involved. But even as surgical as some of the modern weaponry available to us is, civilians get killed, either by mistake or through proximity to a target.
It’s terribly depressing to see the flood of refugees that have left Ukraine for Poland and anywhere else they can find to go. I can’t imagine grabbing up whatever I could put into a suitcase and leaving my home without any real clue as to where I was going. And that doesn’t even begin to address what life might be like after getting to someplace that is perceived to be safe.
While the US may not be directly involved in the fighting, we are hip deep in the conflict. All you need to do is pull into a filling station, err, convenience store, and fill up with gas.
I’m not an oil industry analyst either but I couldn’t help but LOL when President Biden issued his warning, suggesting to the oil companies that they should not price gouge or take advantage of the situation to jack up the price of a gallon of gas.
Who was he kidding?
While the oil conglomerates may not technically, or legally, be gouging, they sure seem to be taking advantage of the situation. How else does the price of gas go up 63 cents on average in one week? That’s approximately a 26% increase in just a few days.
Make no mistake, the Russian despot is already waging war against America, much the same way the Chinese have for decades. They are waging an economic war.
How will we respond? We’ve got to drive to work. If I don’t do any driving other than to and from work, it’s costing me another dollar and a half a day. That’s ANOTHER dollar and a half a day. All told, based on the lousy mileage in my vehicle — which is another story altogether — it costs close to $9 a day to drive to and from work, and I only sleep 17 miles from my office.
Don’t get we wrong, I completely support the decision to cut off the import of Russian oil. But that only accounts for 8% of American oil consumption, so why has my fuel bill gone up 26%?
Will the jack-up of gasoline prices hasten the opportunity to create walkable communities such as is desired for the River District of Rome? Unless there is an expansion of Atrium Floyd Medical Center, I don’t think all those families projected to move into Four Stones Real Estate apartments or condominiums in that area are going to walk to work.
All those folks who are going to occupy those 800-plus homes in the Chulio/Pleasant Valley area for sure aren’t going to be walking to work.
Is the conflict in the Ukraine going to hasten the development of infrastructure to serve the electric vehicle sector? Can you imagine commuting from Rome to Atlanta and running out of electricity as opposed to gas? Instead of running into the convenience store and buying a lottery ticket while you’re filling up with gas, you’ll be able to pull up to a Barnes & Noble and read a few chapters of John Grisham’s next book while you’re charging up.
We’re not in this war directly but we’ve all got a lot of soul searching to do as we contemplate how to navigate the future.