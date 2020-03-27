I was talking to a person who had read a story of mine in the Rome News-Tribune. He asked me about Crescent Avenue and I immediately remembered several incidents in the late ’60s at the railroad behind Smith-Evans Lumber yard.
This took place back when I had the Whizz as a riding partner. Early in the morning on the third shift, we got a call to the track off of Walnut Street. There was a road that went though the lumber yard, crossing the railroad and on to Crescent Avenue.
We arrived to find a train across the road and people out walking the track. The railroad detective stated that the engineer had called in, saying he had hit a man on the tracks. We got our flashlights and began to search with them. There was at least 10 of us searching but we could not find anyone. Satisfied that there was no one hit by the train, we went back to the station and thought no more of it.
The next night was one of those that you had very little time to get your breath between calls. Whizz said most of the people that drank alcohol that night must had had one too many, and the ones who liked to fight must have met. Somewhere after 4 a.m., dispatch gave us a call to Cave Spring Street.
At that time, a laundry mat on Cave Spring Street was a place where the news people picked up their newspapers for delivery. We went inside to see what was the problem. A lady who we knew motioned for us to come over to where she was putting her papers together.
“I know that you are not going to believe this,” she said. “I came across the railroad at the Smith-Evans lumber yard. On the track as I approached appeared a man. I say ‘man.’ He looked like he was covered in a white mist. I stopped and he looked at me then went down the railroad toward 12th Street. I am not lying but he had no legs or feet. I got out of there as quick as possible.”
We went out and got into the patrol car, with me laughing. Whizz hadn’t said a word for he was remembering another incident of a woman on a railroad track. She didn’t have any legs, so they said. I said, “If there is anyone walking on the tracks tonight, Whizz, it will be you — for I am holding the car keys.”
We arrived at the tracks and walked out on them, looking up and down. There was no one that could be seen anywhere. “Remember the tracks on Redmond Road?” I asked. He said, “I am going to do here what I did that night. I am going to get back in the car.” I laughed as he went back to the car and got in.
I had, when I was younger, gone to about all the haunted places around Rome. I have heard things and seen things that I didn’t know what it was. I walked down the tracks a piece but nothing happened. I started back up to the car but stopped and looked when I heard a noise. I shined my light on the car and motioned for the Whizz to come. He came to me and stopped. “What is that, down there on the tracks,” I asked. He headed back to the car. “You find out,” he said. I waited a few minutes and saw lights on Walnut Street. It looked like it was from car headlights.
Back in the car, I started to laugh at the Whizz. He smiled and said, “Someday you will get the surprise of a lifetime.” I often thought about that. We went in to headquarters, getting ready to get off. We were at the pumps gassing up the car and Whizz looked at me. He shook his head and said, “One of these days you will find out that there are things out there you should not mess with.”
Years went by. The Whizz was promoted over the Radio Room. I made shift supervisor. We would sit and laugh about things that happened. He never did say he believed in ghosts. He never did say that he didn’t. I always held the opinion that something happened that gave the Whizz a surprise. I have had a few surprises in my times.
Time went by and I had a shift of police officers to look after. Things ran smoothly and there was very little to do except your job.
But one night I got a call from a patrolman I will call Larry. He wanted me to meet him at the railroad tracks behind Smith and Evans. I came in through the lumber yard off of Walnut Street. His car was parked across the tracks and he came over to me. “Lieutenant, I hit him,” he said. “Who?” I asked. “I don’t know,” he answered.
I could see that he was excited so I talked to him and got him settled down. It seemed he started across the railroad tracks when all of a suddenly a man floated out in front of him. I knew that he had seen what the news lady had a few years back. He said he had looked everywhere but could not find anyone. We walked the area out but there was no one there.
A noise like a laugh made me turn and look at Larry. “Don’t look at me,” he said. “I didn’t make that noise.” Then from behind us we heard a cough. “Have you ate,” I asked.
He said he hadn’t so I told him I would meet him at the Krystal.
We met at the Krystal and discussed it. I told him that I would tell the chief what had happened in case anything became of it. Nothing ever did. I talked to a lot of people who said there was a ghost on the tracks there. I don’t know if there was — then or now. It was one of those incidents that happened. You accept it for what it’s worth and move on.