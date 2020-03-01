This 2020 year, the teacher at a new school asked my granddaughter to share her experience in an essay with the school during Black History Month. Paris Simone Samuel is 15 years old now. This is what her life as a black child has been like, in her own words:
“Me, being a black female, living in a predominantly white area, going to predominantly white public schools, living in America all my life, I am no stranger to that weird feeling you get when you can feel someone staring at you. That tense feeling you get, knowing you are the only black child in a classroom full of white students. That awkward feeling when someone makes a ‘black joke’ and you laugh just because everyone else is laughing. That realization you get as a young child when you finally realize, wow ... I’m different.
When I was younger, I would always be that one black girl out of my friend group. All the girls around me had straight, fine hair, bright blue or green eyes and fair skin. Throughout that time as a kid, I didn’t know any better than to compare myself to them. I started to feel insecure about my own curly, thick hair, my own dark brown eyes and my much darker complexion. I felt like something was wrong with me almost.
I remember as a child a friend feared coming into my house to hang out, saying that her mother didn’t want her being around people that looked like my father. It hurt, knowing the possibility that only my appearance could put that type of fear into someone.
Discrimination within America has the ability to divide everyone into categories, treating those who do not match Americas idea of ‘normal’ with great inequity. People are discriminated by race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, even disabilities. Being not only female but black as well, the world does in fact look down upon us.
The Angry Black Women stereotype categorizes black women as aggressive, ill-tempered, hostile, and ignorant. America’s stereotype for black women include a single mother caring for kids that have no father.
Even though black men have an advantage in being male, the discrimination and judgement still continues. Black men are seen as fathers who neglect their kids along with their child’s mother. Black men, along with other minorities, battle with the fact that they are presented as the face of everyday criminals and gang-bangers, having their life set on prison or death.
The fact that ignorant people of the world believe this causes the lost lives of many innocent black individuals.
The world has created a bubble in which black men and women can only be successful and accepted if they become professional athletes, rappers, etc. I believe representation of black individuals who grow beyond that point and break the bubble can create a new mold for the next generation of black boys and girls. Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, representing successful and extraordinary actors. Michelle and Barack Obama, representing the culture within the White House.
Over the years I’ve learned to not be hurt by individuals that put me and my people down. Instead of feeling insecure or self-conscious about my appearance and demeanor, I’ve learned to embrace it. Every time someone may insult me or put me down, it pushes me to keep going harder and stronger.
Being a teenager now, living in a world that is constantly changing, I have more confidence in myself, accepting and embracing the fact that yes, I am a black women. I feel as if black women all over the country are now evolving into a new operation where we can build each other up, creating a stronger community rather than breaking each other down. Wearing our natural hair, digging into our African roots, representing our culture through our clothes, music, food, the list goes on.
Yet, the act of colorism is still in fact real, as many people do in fact favor lighter-skinned women, comparing them to something precious and pure, over a darker-skinned-women. Even though America still goes by this ignorant phantom, I feel as if our community is slowly but surely accepting the fact that all black is beautiful, no matter the shade or complexion.
I know that eventually we will all come together and realize that no matter who we are and where we stand, we all do have the same experience as humans. We bleed red blood, cry when hurt, feel joy when happy, love when loved.”