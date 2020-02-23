Last year I wrote about how subtle this embedded racism is and how it erodes even when we cannot see the damage at the moment.
My granddaughter was born in New Jersey and attended childcare centers there for four years. Her parents did not want to raise their girl in the big city of Trenton where her Dad’s church was located, so he and his wife agreed to move back south and are now living in Gwinnett County.
It was in this county that my grandbaby’s first hard-hitting experience with racism took place two years ago. Her parents do not deal in ideologies that do not line up with the teaching of Jesus Christ so, daily, she is simply told to go out in the world and learn, love, grow and build.
In her elementary school she developed strong relationships with two Caucasian girls, and they called themselves BFFs for life. As the school year stretched into months, one of the girls got sick and had to be out of school for several days. My grand and the other girl bonded even more during her absence.
The third friend returned back to school and the three got together on her return, but something was different.
During break time they got together as usual.
The ill girl returned with some Skittles, and ordinarily they share with each other — but that day my grand had to ask if she could have some Skittles. The returning child looked at her and said “My parents said that you are different, and I do not have to share with you.”
Can you imagine the hurt that the child felt? She said that she was even more hurt when the other BFF did not step up to speak up for her. She said that it was like being pierced in the heart from two different directions. She said that she could not believe that her BFF was saying that to her. She went home emotionally shattered and shared her experience with her mom, and at a later time the mom shared it with me.
From that experience, the parents were then given an assignment — which was to rebuild a child whose spirit had been broken. They had to convince her that being different did not make her any less than other children who did not look like her. They told her that no matter what people do to another individual, that person’s value is not decreased.
It took a while to get her back to a happy place. Dad took a hundred-dollar bill and threw it on the floor and stepped on it, picked it up and put a little dirt on it. He balled it up in the palm of his hand and tossed it on the floor, after which he again picked it up and asked her what was the value of the bill. She said that it was still worth the same amount of $100. He then asked her was she worth any less after the mistreatment by her so-called BFF.
She understood the point and once again continued to release the joy that shone through her bright eyes that began to sparkle once more. For several days the parents continued to watch her as they made every effort to help her to guard her heart and keep fun and laughter in her life.
My heart still hurts, for not just my grandchild but for the many children who are different and have to deal with racism and other qualities that make them different at such an early age. Any age is bad but 6,7,8,9 years old is much too early.
This is a plea to the white people who teach hate at home, asking them to please stop. It has a destructive, divisive, unhealthy path that leads to road kill. Do not find yourself guilty of causing your children or people in your circle to hurt others who do not look like them.
What does it hurt to not hurt others? As Pete Buttigieg said — if you have a problem with how the Creator made him, then go tell God that he (GOD) made a mistake. We just happened not to have been asked for input when the Creator made the decision to color some of us black, brown, red, white, and yellow.
My grandchild’s parents encouraged her to read Maya Angelou’s writings — especially, “Still I Rise.” A stanza of the poem that especially resonates: “You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.”
She is 15 now. Where she went from there will be in next week’s column.