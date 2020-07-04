Edward Scissorhands. At 10 years old, I thought it the most fascinating movie I had ever seen. Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder (who were dating at the time) starred in the masterpiece, and I had Big Bopper posters of them plastered on my bedroom walls. The use of color, the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, the frailty of poor, sweet, misunderstood Edward (who could only describe his mysterious existence by innocently stating, “I’m not finished”) was enough for any child or adult to become quickly enchanted.
Tim Burton spun us a fairytale, but as in most of his stories the monsters are not the oddities — instead they are those who blend in well.
Even now, 30 years later, the film has solidified its place in cinematic history and I revisit it at least once a year. Why are we drawn to tales like this one? Perhaps we identify well with it.
An outsider on the edge of town, Edward (the man with hands made of knives) is soon integrated into the ’60s-like suburbia of the neighborhood below his dark, dilapidated mansion. His creator (played by Vincent Price, in what would be his last film role) had taken great care and joy in making Edward, but suddenly died before he could attach the lovely hands he had fashioned.
Suspicion of this awkward stranger was quickly overcome by the townsfolk when they realized he had unique gifts that he was happy to serve them in. But as hastily as he was regaled as a hometown treasure, he was accused and chased away when jealousy and doubt inevitably manifested.
Edward was an innocent. He was a pure being who knew nothing of cruelty until he was exposed to the world. In reaching to learn how to touch and express newfound affection, he accidentally injured the girl he loved — scratching her skin and drawing blood with his scissor hands.
Oh, but aren’t we all Edward sometimes? Haven’t we found ourselves reaching out with the best of intentions, only to realize we’ve left wounds where we meant to show love?
We make mistakes. I believe, more often than not, we mean our responses to be kind ones. Most frequently, it comes down to the state of our own existence being, simply, that we “are not finished yet.”
In the mistake-making we learn more about ourselves and one another. We have an opportunity to grow closer or remain separated by things we don’t work through.
Sometimes we learn it’s the perceptions shaped by former wounds that make us feel injured with present company. Sometimes we learn that we need to handle others more delicately in certain areas as we get to know them better. Sometimes it’s both. Ebb and flow. Communication is always key, and compassion is always a necessity on both sides of the equation.
Unlike Edward, we have the chance to transform knives into healing hands.
“Only when compassion is present will people allow themselves to see the truth.” — A. H. Almaas