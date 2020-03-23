It’s been a complicated few weeks.
That could very well be the understatement of the decade on my part.
Earlier this year, when my wife and I decided to sell our house and move closer to her work and our kids’ school, little did we know the world would be upside down before the process was complete.
A song lyric from Neil Young’s “Alabama” that often pops into my head, once again comes to mind as the line “the devil fools with the best laid plan” runs on repeat to remind me that I’m not in control of much of anything.
The house was under contract quickly with a waiting list in case the sale fell through. On the other end, however, the purchase of a new house was one weird difficulty after another. By mid-February it was inevitable that the Silvers family would be temporarily displaced, without a home to call our own.
Not to worry! My parents cleaned out a couple of extra rooms in their house, and would be taking a lifelong dream trip to Israel two days after our house sold, leaving us with their home all to ourselves.
I’d be driving a bit further to work, but only a few blocks from our 3-year-old’s preschool in Rome, while the older two and their mom would be only minutes from work and school, and our normal lives were to be largely unaffected, other than where we laid our heads at night for a month or so while we waited for the closing date on our new home.
Fast forward a few weeks and we’re in the final push to move out, spreading all our worldly possessions across six storage units in two different counties. While my wife and I are focused on packing and moving, the COVID-19 crept into real life pandemic mode.
So what we’d planned as a simple sell and buy with a stressful move, turned into a family of five being semi-homeless, living out of trash bags and boxes full of clothes trapped inside to quarantine.
My wife is now a work-from-home remote teacher on top of homeschooling her own three daughters. Myself, I’m very accustomed to a flexible schedule and work environment, BUT not in a home where others are also trying to work and go to school.
What should have been our first few weeks in our new home, simplifying our lives as part of a very carefully planned future, has become a displaced family crammed into someone else’s house with no time apart from one another.
Just like that — we all live, work and play in very close proximity to one another nearly all day, every day for who knows how long.
Of course, the Silvers family doesn’t mind doing its part to help stop this relentless spread, but two months ago when we set the wheels in motion for a major life change, we had absolutely no clue at all how major that change would end up being, in reality.
This will eventually pass and we’ll have a very memorable transition story, much more so than we’d planned.
Not only have our lives changed, but the entire world has changed and the way we operate on a daily basis is likely forever altered to some extent.
The effects of this pandemic will be widespread, far beyond our national and world health concerns. The economic and social outcomes of this virus won’t be known or fully felt for months or even years.
Our little family is ready to take on the brave new world, but we never saw a pandemic as part of the newest chapter in our lives. What should have been an exciting page turn has become an unknown abyss and we’re all just falling ... but doing it together as families should.
Across the world, I’m certain there are millions of families with similar fates, many in much more dire circumstances with nowhere to turn. We consider ourselves lucky while temporarily inconvenienced. Meanwhile, we pray for and look for ways to help those who aren’t so lucky to have a good support system during a time of need.
To the teens who can’t get their licenses, the kids — like my own — who can’t have a birthday party, the families who can’t surround the newest additions to their fold at the hospital, the elderly who won’t have visitors, the couples who can’t have weddings, and the friends and loved ones who literally lie in waiting as funerals can’t happen ... we will all patiently wait alongside you and celebrate and mourn together when we can.
For now, let’s just all do the right thing and put up with a relatively short time of quarantine so we can more quickly get back to living our normal lives. And if you have a need, let someone know. People are good and there for each other, and that’s easy to see in times like these.
Though the devil fools with plans, he’s not the planner, and he’s certainly not in control. Be safe out there folks. We’ll all make it through together ... just like we always seem to do.