Walking in the park on a fall morning in our serene little town of Cave Spring is such a delightful feeling of freedom in the midst of a pandemic.
I have a feeling of sadness when I think of the big city, close-living being experienced by many people including my family members. I can understand the whining and wailing of many who are being asked to wear a mask and do not have the liberty to walk in places not encumbered with an overflow of people.
This fall has been such a pleasant time to walk and experience the crisp morning air. The fresh spring water flowing ever so gently and steadily. Most mornings that is the only sound that can be heard, along with the squirrels scurrying up and around trees and the little children on the playground in the distance. So many wonderful natural sights to see.
The ducks are not as plentiful as they once were and the fish do not jump quite as high when fed. The few ducks still there are usually sleeping, standing on one leg with their heads under a wing. One or two may acknowledge the presence of humans while the others just pretend to be asleep.
Squirrels and geese dominate the place and have full run of the park. From one end to the other, the squirrels are hurriedly gathering the many nuts available to them. The park has many pecan trees, oak trees with acorns, along with hickory and walnut trees.
The leaves seem to have turned colors and fallen too soon this year. The beauty of the trees was short lived but they were beautiful nevertheless. Their leaves made colorful designs on the walkway of bright yellow, golden yellow, dark brown, light brown, and some still had a sliver of green.
The human beauty of meeting and greeting other morning walkers is an added attraction. Some meet us with cheery “good mornings,” others a grunt, and some look away to keep from speaking. To many we did not allow them to consider us invisible, because we were the first to say a cheery good morning that they couldn’t resist responding to, even as we kept up our pace to let them know we did not want to socialize any more than they did.
The most precious sight that we have seen was several teachers with 12 little ones holding onto a guide rope as they made their morning walk around the lake.
One day we had on bright neon orange country jackets. The little ones were excited and all of them tried to speak at once. We met them twice on the walk, and I believe we were their highlight that day. As we approached them the second time, they all began to chime “We saw you before over there,” pointing to the other side of the park. Each one wanted some attention so my husband and I tried to look into the eyes of each child individually as we responded to them all collectively.
Several days were fall picture-taking day at the Day Care Center close to Rolater Park, and we encountered them as they found their way to a park swing photo site. On that day, one little one who was too small to walk the path was being pulled in a country-red wagon. He was not impressed with the outing. The teacher pulled the wagon and all the children walked beside it, touching it with their little hands to make sure they could share with Mom and Dad later that they helped to get Little Justin to the park studio for his photo-op.
But Justin was just not going to cooperate that day. He did not want to be out making fall pictures to show his older siblings and proud mom. Every time the teacher sat Justin up to take his picture, he would just slump back down on the park swing, disinterested in the whole process. The teacher continued to try and the other little ones tried to help the teacher but Justin was just not having it that morning.
We moved away quickly because we did not want to cause Little Justin any added stress or anxiety. The teachers had made preparations by having a beautiful fall scene in the background. Colorful leaves, a pumpkin, a bundle of straw and the little red wagon. Little Justin did not care what trouble had been gone through and was still not having it.
My husband and I laughed and labeled that day “The Justin Not Having It Day.” Justin was not caring about the years to come, it was only that day and that minute for him.
The other little ones, not more than 4 years old, stood around trying to help and could not understand why Little Justin did not want to cooperate on such a beautiful day. They could not relate to the many times they could not find delight in an activity that everyone else found exciting.