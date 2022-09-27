For many Rome families, a trip to the Coosa Valley Fair is an absolute must.
Well, the fair will be here on Oct. 4 and run through Oct. 8 and I’m already excited about it.
There’s just so much to see and do. I made a list of the things at the Coosa Valley Fair that I look forward to every single year. I know many of you reading this will have your own favorite fair activities.
Disclaimer: A few of my favorite fair activities involve food. I’ll thank you to withhold your judgement.
1. Roasted Corn: If someone held a gun to my head and told me I could only pick one single thing to do or see at the Coosa Valley Fair, it would have to be a visit to that little roasted corn stand. I walk up, pay my money and they open up that magical roasted corn that’s been delicately wrapped in tin foil like the baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling clothes. Then they slather butter all over it which of course melts immediately. They hand it to me, dripping with butter which is the perfect adhesive for what’s about to come next. I proceed to add every single type of seasoning they have available. I add ranch seasoning, chili powder, seasoned salt, lemon pepper and anything else they got. I want it all.
2. The animals: I don’t care how old I get, I’ll probably never ever get tired of walking through the barn and looking at all the animals. We’ve all seen cows before. We’ve all seen pigs and donkeys before. But for some reason, when they’re at the fair, animals seem so much more interesting. I go and talk to the goats and I try to pet the little piglets if their mama will let me; I go see the big ol’ bulls and anything else they got over there. And I like seeing little kids’ reactions to the animals because they’re exactly like my reactions.
3. Spiral potatoes: I don’t know how this shape of a potato is achieved. Anything I can’t explain scientifically I attribute to magic. So since I don’t understand the type of machine that can turn a regular ol’ potato into a spiral of wonder, I’m going to say it’s magic. It’s like an entire potato but it’s shaped into one single, long spiral. That means there’s way more surface area to be fried and seasoned. It’s fantastic.
4. The infuriating games: Of course everyone knows about the games you pay to play at the fair. But my obsession with the games is with the ones that infuriate me. Yes, I’m well aware that many fair games are rigged or designed to be extremely difficult and keep you from winning. But here’s what gets me. The carnies SHOW you how to do it and they make it look so easy. But 30 minutes later I’m still trying to get it and I’ve already lost $75. Two games in particular are on my list to one day conquer. You know the one with the bottle that’s lying down and you have to make it stand up? You get a stick with a string tied to it and a little ring at the end of that string. All you have to is hook the ring around the bottle’s neck and pull the bottle to a standing position. Simple, right? WRONG. It’ll drive you crazy. The next game is all those big plastic plates lined up against the wall. You get 3 baseballs and you just have to break 3 plates. Easy-peasy, right? NOPE. You always somehow break 2 plates and can never break a third. I don’t know how it happens.
5. The savage dunking booth clown: Now this guy hasn’t been to the Coosa Valley Fair in a few years, but some fairgoers might remember that once upon a time there was a dunking booth all the way at the back near the rides. A clown sat it the chair and you tried to dunk him by hitting a target with balls. Well this guy absolutely ROASTED everyone who stepped up to try. Even kids. He didn’t hold back. He was ruthless with his insults, which made you really want to dunk him. I mean he was savage. And nothing was off limits. Bring that guy back.
6. Funnel cakes from heaven: Imagine if happiness was deep fried in hopes and dreams and then sprinkled with starlight. That’s exactly what a funnel cake at the Coosa Valley Fair tastes like. The batter is fried to a light golden brown color and then drizzled with the finest and sweetest powdered sugar. I also like it when they drizzle chocolate syrup on top. Your child will want one. If you don’t buy him or her THREE of these, you’re a terrible parent because funnel cakes are gift directly from the Lord.
7. The parking guys: I think there’s a special group that handles the parking at the Coosa Valley Fair every year from the Exchange Club of Rome. Anyway, I know a couple of the guys and they look like they’re having so much fun out there. They drive around on little golf carts and direct you where to park but I feel like these guys know how to have a good time. Say hi to ‘em.
I’ll see y’all at the fair. And if you see me stuffing my face with a roasted corn and spiral potato, please just look the other way.