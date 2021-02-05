My father passed away when I was 11 years old. I grew up without the influence of a father. My mother did a good job bringing up three boys after he passed away. When I look back at people who had an influence on my life, I know one man’s name as good as I know mine. I called him Colonel. That is what he wanted me to call him, and that is who he has been for many a year.
It was in the early 1940s and we lived in North Rome on Reece Street. I was working with a construction firm. We built everything from big department stores to outhouses. If it was a job in construction, our construction firm would take it on.
I would leave home in the morning and walk to the office. I went to work at 8 a.m. so I would have to leave around about 7 o’clock. There was not the pawn shop on North Broad at that time, there were houses. I have always been a reader. I noticed that there were, in front of this one house, books for the garbage man to pick up.
I wanted those books but only had time to get to work. I didn’t dare to stop for I would have been late. It broke my heart to leave those books laying there to be hauled away as trash. I believe then, as I do now, a good book is not trash. A book should be passed on to someone who will enjoy it, not thrown in the trash dump.
I racked my brain trying to figure out a way to get those books. It came to me that the only way was to talk to the man who was throwing them away. It was on Saturday morning that I got up the nerve to go up and talk to him.
As I approached his house I saw him sitting on the porch. I walked up to the lower step and said “Good morning, sir.” His face lit up with a big smile. “Why good morning,” he replied. “Sir,” I said. “I would like to talk to you for a few minutes if you don’t mind.” I noticed that when I said “sir” his face would light up. He said, “Come on up, young man, and tell me what’s on your mind.”
I went up and sat down in a chair and turned to him. I explained to him that I had seen books thrown in the garbage and wondered if there was any way that I might get them. I said that I worked and would try to pay him for them. He listened, never changing his facial expression. When I was through, I remember thinking I had struck out with him.
He smiled. “Let me say this is the most admirable thing that I have ever heard,” he said. “You could have picked them up and carried them with you. Instead you came to me and asked me for them. You, son, have been raised right.” I remember he talked on and I listened. I was getting a little nervous for he had not said yes or no. Then he smiled and got up, saying he would be back.
He came back in a few minutes and handed me a stack of books. He then went back in and came back with two Coca-Colas. He removed the tops and handed me one. I sat there and we talked about the kind of books that we liked. I found out he was a western story reader.
We became good friends. I would go up on Saturdays and sit and talk with him. He always had a cold drink and a piece of cake handy. I found out that he had been in the Army. He had held the rank of colonel. Several times he pulled out a box of pictures and we looked at them.
He had been in the Pacific with General MacArthur. Now he had a walking cane that he used to help him walk. He had got shot in the knee. His knee would not bend when he walked. When he sat down he would have to take his hands and bend his knee.
He was a very Christian man. I found out that he was from Michigan. He had been sent to Battey General Hospital when he got shot. He went though the rehabilitation and was discharged when he was well. He would laugh and say the weather in Michigan was not good for a knee like his, so he decided to live in Rome.
If I didn’t have to work on Saturday, the morning was spent with the old Colonel. He had some stories about being in the Philippines that was as good as some in the books he gave me.
I had been working a lot on Saturdays and hadn’t got to talk to the Colonel as much as I wanted to. I was off on this particular Saturday and when I got up I went to see him. His house was locked up and no one was anywhere to be seen. I went over to the house next door and asked them if they knew where the Colonel was. She wiped her eyes and said “You didn’t know that the Colonel had a heart attack and died They buried him last week.”
I sat down on the steps and wiped the tears from my eyes. I knew that I had lost something more precious than anything in this world, a true friend.
I learned from the lady that the Colonel referred to me as his young friend. She said he talked about the time we spent talking about books and his time in the service. He had spent over 20 years in the Army. They had retired him because of his knee. He told me that he was a map maker. When they took an island from the Japanese he would map it for the Army.
You never knew that he had been wounded in service. If you asked him what was wrong with his knee, he would reply “I donated this knee so I could live in the greatest country in the world: The United States of America.” The Colonel was a true American, a Christian and a kind and gentle man.