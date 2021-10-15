I remember a church on North Broad at the corner of the street that ran down to the railroad tracks by Jennings Funeral Home. I grew up in North Rome on Reece Street. I used to walk to town down North Broad and on a Sunday mornings there would be people in the church. A car wash now occupies the place where it once sat.
When I went on the police department, the church was still being used. On Sunday mornings cars would be parked around it and it had a good gathering of people. I have no idea what faith the people were who went to the church. I remember being disappointed when it was torn down. I have always hated to see old buildings torn down, but I realize that if they are not kept up they become a hazard.
It was back in the ’60s that I remember going inside the church. My riding partner, who I will call Doug, had a friend that worked at Jennings Funeral Home. We would go by and have a cup of coffee with him and shoot the bull. Back in those days we didn’t have walkie talkies so we had to stay close to the car. We would get a cup of coffee and stand by the car where we could hear the radio.
On this night we had ran most of the night and I was tired. I got a cup of coffee and sat down in the car, facing the church. I was sipping on the coffee when a light appeared in a window. I watched for a few minutes, then called Doug to come outside. I told him to watch the church windows and tell me what he saw.
In just a few seconds the light appeared in a window. It seemed to stand still, then bounce back though the church. I told Doug to get in the car and we would go and check the church. Doug’s friend began to laugh. He told us that no one was in the church. Him and a friend had checked it one night when they saw the light. The light, according to him, appeared every night at about the same time.
I told Doug we would check the church just the same. Doug got in and we drove down to the front of the church. I checked us out and we walked up on the front porch and stopped. We listened but there was no sound coming from inside. I stood up on tiptoes and peered through the glass in the front door. I could not see anything, it was so dark inside. I reached out and turned the door knob. The door opened.
I walked in behind the pews where the people sat and motioned for Doug to take the left side. I was about halfway down the right side when I heard a noise come from Doug. I turned to see him pointing his light toward the stage. Over the pulpit, a ball of light appeared. It was about the size of a tennis ball.
As best as I can remember, it was of a yellow color with a glow that sent off a bright blueish circle around it. It was about a foot above the podium, turning around and around. Doug let out a yell as the light went spinning toward him. It made a complete circle around the church and then went back to the podium.
I began to move slowly toward it. There was no way to get up on the stage from the front. A door at the end of the pews was open. I shined my light into the dark and saw steps that went up. I came out on the stage just as Doug came out on the other side. We had the light between us, no way for it to get by. I walked up to the podium but saw no light. Doug and I examined everything that was connected to the podium. No light or anything that could have made it.
I walked over to the edge of the stage and looked out over the pews. It was as quiet as a cemetery on a dark night. Doug let out a yell and I turned in time to see the light come from the podium. It came straight up and went to the same side of the church as before. It swirled around the room. Chills went up my back and the hair on the back of my neck stood straight up.
I moved over just as the light crossed the stage and disappeared into the podium. I looked at Doug and asked “Had enough?” He headed for the front door, went out and got in the car. I watched the light go around the church one more time. I believe that the light is called an orb by people who deal with the paranormal.
We drove back over to where Doug’s friend was, talked for a while and then went back out on patrol. I asked Doug what he thought about the light. The answer he gave me was, “If any more calls come in on this church you will have to answer by yourself. I have no intention of ever going back in again.”
Some people believe orbs are the souls of the dead who have passed on. Me, I have seen lights in many places, what they are, your guess is as good as mine.