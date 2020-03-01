In July of 1964, my dad made a seemingly simple decision to return to the United States after his tour in the Army, having served in the 10th Special Forces Airborne Group while stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany.
He had several options before him. On the one hand he could re-up and continue to serve in an exciting and elite situation, but I’m sure it was already clear that he would surely spend time in the quickly developing Vietnam War. He could end his Army career and spend up to a year in Europe, seeing the sights and enjoying a life that a poor country boy could only have dreamed of. Or, he could come back home.
His father had died unexpectedly several months before and his mother was struggling to get by on her own. As tempting as the other options were, the only logical choice was to come on back to Georgia and help get his mother back on track. By the fall he had met the woman of his dreams, my lovely mother, and the rest is history, as they say.
Meanwhile, his former roommate in Bad Tolz joined an A-team that was sent to set up a base camp in Vietnam. As the team was unloading from the helicopter they were ambushed and his roommate was last seen firing his rifle into the onslaught. They never found any sign of him, which is heartbreaking to consider for the wife and three kids he had left at home in Texas.
I get chills every time I think of this story. I like to say that if Dad had decided to stay in the Army, he might have been right there with his friend, and I might never have existed. He recently pointed out that even if he had decided to travel for a year I still might not exist, because he wouldn’t have been in that punch card data entry class at Dekalb Technical College and wouldn’t have met Mom. They were the top of their class and he likes to joke that she was copying off of his paper when they met, but we all know that isn’t true. He still likes to rib Mom with that story to this day.
Isn’t it interesting how you can look back and see how seemingly small decisions can often be the tweaks that put your life on a track that you couldn’t possibly have predicted?
I was on the radio with Randy Davis last week and we got to talking about why the British and a handful of other cultures drive on the opposite side of the road from us. Neither of us knew why, so I told him I’d get to the bottom of it.
In Medieval times, when horses were the mode of transportation for the common swordsman, it was logical to ride to the left so that your right sword-wielding hand was on the side of your approaching opponent. Also, it was much safer and easier to mount your horse on the left side, best kept to the edge of the road.
In the late 1700s, the advent of the wagon pulled by a team of horses changed up the logic. The driver of these wagons would ride the last horse to the left of the team, leaving his right hand to whip the team into action. It made sense for him to stay to the right side of the road so that other wagons would pass on his side as they approached.
France happily opted for the newer right-side travel design, but the British refused to give up their left-side habit. You see, the French were under the influence of their left-handed leader, Napoleon. I’d imagine that the right-handed sword-swinging traffic pattern never worked well for him, and the rest is history. One man’s simple choice determined driving patterns for all French-occupied countries moving forward.
Henry Ford solidified the pattern in the US, in spite of the British roots of our great country. He put the driver seat on the left of the car so that passengers could safely be unloaded on the sidewalks to the right. Of course, the automobile had a grand influence on the choices of many cultures, but those stubborn Brits have stuck to their wrong-sided habits.
I heard someone speak last weekend and, at the end of his talk, a member of the audience asked him to explain how he ended up in Georgia. He started his answer with, “Well, my dad wanted to buy a gas station in Oregon and he needed my help to do it.” I just about laughed out loud, because I knew that we were about to hear one of those stories that ends up in a completely unexpected place, but that the small decisions that it took to get there will all make perfect sense in the end.
In his song ‘Beautiful Boy’, John Lennon says, “Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.” Choices are a dime a dozen, and sometimes they lead us to unpredictably logical conclusions. Be sure to enjoy the ride.