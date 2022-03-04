I had plans. My group of friends from my Adult Education days liked to get together for lunch at our favorite watering hole in Calhoun, El Pueblito. It’s a Mexican restaurant that has been in our little town for years. The food is good, and it has a relaxed atmosphere, plus we know some of the people who work there from their days of being students in our English as a Second Language classes.
I had no idea my children were planning a birthday surprise for me the same day. When I talked to my oldest son, who was my 30th birthday present, he seemed a little flummoxed. He had to let me know about the surprise. It all worked out. I would meet my friends for lunch and my children — including most of the spouses and grandchildren — later that afternoon. All was well.
When we meet for lunch, it’s always a fun filled and lively conversation. It’s like we start up right where we left off, filling each other in with all the news since the last time. Unfortunately, we missed Spence and Joe this time.
The thing is, we’ve all been friends for years. Back in the day, I was their boss. Still, we became friends. Our learning center was a fun place to work. Did we have conflicts? Sometimes, but we always worked it out. Gail started out as my student from a company that closed. She was very apprehensive, but put on a brave front. She was, and still is, tiny and a firecracker, born on the 4th of July.
She would volunteer, while she was still a student, to answer the phone or run errands when our center was so crowded. I noticed how well she handled all kinds of situations. To make a long story short, after she passed her GED, I whined to my boss that I needed her to help. It worked. I whined enough so that I could hire her part time and, before too long, she became fulltime. She’s still at the center running things.
Lisa came in as a UGA grad, intellectual with a soft heart. She eventually headed up our ESL program and it flourished under her direction. I remember having a sixth sense that she could be pregnant. Sure enough, we all saw her through her pregnancy and she and her husband, Chad, had a beautiful daughter who is now in the 7th grade! She is a mini-me of her mother and is talented and beautiful. Lisa is with the Gordon County School System now.
I met Melissa back in the ’90s. She worked in another county in Adult Ed. She is a remarkable woman, born with a back deformity that hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves. When I retired, she was moved to our location and became the lead instructor. I love to tell the story of when we were at a literacy meeting and a group of us had to come up with a song about Adult Ed. Well, we being who we were, we took Madonna’s song “Express Yourself” and turned it into something some people still remember.
What a joy it was to spend time with these friends.
Later that afternoon, the thundering herd arrived to visit with Bill and me. It was so good to see them. Cousins Hatcher and Evelyn — the two peas in a pod — were inseparable from the time they got there until the time they left. Baby brother Gaines followed big brother Hatcher and Evelyn everywhere. They were loud, boisterous, and just perfect. My sister-in-law Kitty came and took the children daffodil picking at Big Jim’s.
I truly missed my daughter Heather and son-in-law Will and grandchildren Jeffrey and River. Daughter-in-law Carrie was with another granddaughter, Alex, at a dance competition. Hart and Christopher could not leave the great North, but I hope to see them soon.
Heather was supposed to make my cake, a devil’s food cake with seven-minute frosting and coconut sprinkled on top. That has been my favorite cake since childhood. It didn’t happen, but it was OK. Heath and Kelly brought a cake, chocolate, and it was fine. Hayden fixed a big Mexican meal with all kinds of tacos, burritos and beans. It was a feast.
The big surprise was that my “4th” son Patrick, his wife Cara, and sons Caleb and Chase came. I hadn’t seen them in at least two years. And Patrick’s mom and dad, Holli and Tim, dear friends for 50 years, were behind them. It was a wonderful reunion. And Holli, I promise we’ll do some shots after the gift you brought, but maybe not three!
My 75th started out as a glorious celebration with friends and family. What more could I ask?