As y’all know, I get alerts from the Nextdoor app and sometimes they can be VERY entertaining.
Nextdoor is an app or website where people in a certain geographical area sign up and post about pretty much anything they want. The idea is that folks in your area can see what you post and can respond — you and your “neighbors” can communicate about things going on around you and stay informed.
But as you can imagine, there’s some people who don’t really stick to the rules and use Nextdoor to vent and argue about the strangest things. Here are a couple ... I’m gonna use the word “discussions” ... that I’ve seen recently on the app. Now these are copied exactly as they were written.
This first one starts off with a lady who I imagine SPRINTED to her computer to get on the app and complain because a cat was getting pregnant right underneath her house and someone’s to blame. Well she and one other lady got into it.
Original poster: Cat Mating. Because you didn’t Spay your cat it’s going to come home pregnant. Big very fluffy white cat with a few black makings towards its end is getting pregnant under my house. Oh, and it’s by a solid black cat. Be responsible for your pets or don’t have them. YOU are part of the overpopulate growth in Floyd County. Breaks my heart to see so many animals interbred and born without eyes.
Commenter: Your cat should be neutered too honey.
OP: NOT MY CAT HONEY!
Commenter: I mean I learned a long time ago you can’t expect others to do right if you don’t do it yourself.
OP: That’s so nice of you to learn that and do the right thing.
OP: Well tell it to “who ever” owns the black cat. Did I say I owned it? And I have a Spayed Shih-Zue with no tail that I rescued from being put down. All my animals have been rescued all my life starting at age 19. I have done my part for them and for many others. Have you ever paid $130 for an animal to go to Minnesota because it was being adopted? I have. So it could live and have a family. They have to have a Medical Certificate to travel. And last Christmas I got a cat for a lady from PAWS. Then she wanted another for a play mate. Then she wanted one to go back to Paws. Then she died and the husband wanted the remaining cat to go back. $80 that could go towards a true rescue. I do right! Ask anybody in the area, they call me the dog lady and have for 30 years because I love them and will do anything for them. I don’t own a black cat, DO YOU? I’m looking for another Shih-Zue if anyone knows of any.
This next conversation was a little bizarre. The original poster seemed to believe that someone was “illegally” moving ducks in Lindale. People weren’t as concerned as the original poster might have hoped.
Original poster: I suspect someone in the Jamestown area is relocating the ducks to the creek on Park Ave. If this is the case if you are caught and doing it illegally you will be reported. On a further note, the ducks on the lake are not accustomed to being in a area where there’s a higher volume of traffic and are apt to wonder into the street in the middle of traffic and we know what can happen then.
Commenter: What are you smoking?
OP: I ain’t smoking anything but you look like you don’t need anymore.
Commenter: Ducks move on their own. They could all fly away tomorrow. You gonna hold them hostage?
OP: These ducks don’t fly long distances like other breeds. You should research before you comment.
Commenter: Yeah you might be right. Your accusation is more logical. Someone is catching them by hand and moving them to and from.
later that day ...
Commenter: Let me know if you catch your duck bandit ‘dude’.
OP: Ok dude your trying to be funny. Maybe this will give you a idea. The male ducks or drake’s as they are called by gender are lucky if they can fly 50 feet. They are the Muscovy breed the females can fly at the most 100 yards.
Commenter 2: I am home all day, every day, and I have never seen anyone apprehend a duck. I keep a regular count on them and there have been about 30-32 on a regular basis. I counted them a few days ago. I don’t think there is cause for worry.
Commenter 3: Since someone else has stated that they watch the lake closely, I think that if any are missing, it is possible that a predator of some other type may have found an easy food source. Hopefully not, though it is possible.
Commenter 4: Ducks naturally migrate between different bodies of water around them. I don’t think anybody is smuggling ducks between parks.
If you’re not a member of the Nextdoor site or app I highly encourage you to sign up so you can be informed and be entertained. There’s some good information on there but there’s a little bit of crazy as well.