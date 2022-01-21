“The Bully of the Town” was the name that my mother gave to this old folks’ tale. This is one story that was told to us as kids. I have always doubted the story as being true. I have never tried to prove or disprove it. I believe that they told their kids this story to try to keep them on the straight and narrow.
This happened to a few people living in a community. It had a general store, a corn mill and, most of the time, a blacksmith shop. In other words, where the men would gather and play checkers and swap their bull stories. The cracker barrel was put out with the checkerboard every Saturday morning. This sounded great to see people together having fun and enjoying themselves. There was only one thing wrong, and I am going to tell it to you the way it was told to me as a kid.
There was a young man in the community by the name of Waldo. Waldo was what the old folks called a hell-raiser. Every Saturday night he would go to the Cross Road Saloon. Before the night was over, Waldo had started a fight with someone and beat him up. Waldo was one of them kind of people that seem to enjoy fighting. People that knew him stayed away from him. Waldo had no friends.
Tales were told of people who had been disfigured by Waldo. One such person was a young man Waldo started a fight with at the community general store. The story was that Waldo disfigured his face so badly that he left the community and never came back.
The worst one of the stories of Waldo was when he turned the preacher’s buggy over with him and his family in it.
It seemed that one Sunday morning after a night of fighting and carrying on, Waldo walked into the church and began bullying the people. The Reverend tried to talk Waldo out but to no avail. They watched as he scattered books and papers all over the floor.
The preacher was much of a man himself. He grabbed Waldo by the neck and the seat of the pants and shoved him out the door. Everyone thought Waldo was gone. He sat down on a bench and waited until church was over.
All the people were gone except a few who were standing around talking, when the preacher came out with his family. They got into their buggy — then Waldo ran out and began to lift the side from the ground. The preacher and his family fell from the buggy. Waldo then turned the buggy over on the side. He whipped the horse. The horse ran down the road, tearing the buggy to pieces. A bruised preacher and his family were carried home by a friend. The word went out over the community and Waldo strutted in front of the people.
The people in the community were God-fearing people and did not go out of the way looking for trouble. Waldo had most of the men afraid of him. Almost all of them. He was going to find out that there was one in the community that had no fear of Waldo the Bully.
I can not recall the name of the miller. He had a small grist mill that ground corn and other grain. Everyone called him The Miller. He was a small man by build, about 5 foot, 5 inches tall, around 130 pounds. It was said that lifting heavy bags of grain had given him strength that was unbelievable. He was much of a man, regardless of size.
The Miller stepped off his wagon and went into the general store. Waldo thought he would have some fun and let the people see how tough he was. The Miller had got his mail from the post office and was reading it as he came out onto the porch of the general store. Waldo struck his foot out and tripped him. He fell down the steps and into the dirt.
Then Waldo reached down, picking up The Miller with one hand. He threw him down into the dirt road and let out a laugh. But as he threw back his head to laugh aloud, yells of pain came from him. The Miller had picked up a piece of broken broom handle and swung, hitting Waldo in the pit of his stomach. The second lick hit Waldo in the groin. Waldo hit the ground, screaming in pain.
The Miller jumped on his back, grabbing Waldo’s coat and tying it around his head. He took the sleeves and tied them around Waldo’s neck. His coat looked like a saddle. The Miller jumped on Waldo’s back and began to ride him like a horse. The broom handle was used to whip him along. Around the general store yard, and then in to the store, Waldo went on all fours with The Miller on his back.
Finally Waldo came to a stop, unable to move. The Miller bent over and whispered into Waldo’s ear. He stepped from Waldo’s back and, picking up his mail, got into his wagon and left. The people stood in awe.
Waldo slowly got up to his feet. Removing his shirt from his head, he looked around. Not seeing The Miller he ran and got on his horse. As the story goes, Waldo was never again seen or heard about in the community. Being rode like a horse by a man half his size was too much to take.
Free from bullies, the community became the kind of place you enjoyed living in — it became a community of good, God-fearing people that you wanted as a neighbor.
Is this story true? I don’t know. Did a man as small as The Miller ride a man as big as Waldo like a horse? I am not sure where this was supposed to have taken place. Maybe someday while researching a subject, you will run across where a man was rode like a horse. Or just maybe this story was told to the young ones to keep them from becoming bullies. Either way, this is how I heard it from the old folks when I was a very small boy. No one ever knew what The Miller was whispering into Waldo’s ear.