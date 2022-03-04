Almost everyone that fishes for trout has caught a rainbow trout but many, if not most, have never caught a brown trout. There are several reasons that the average fishermen have never caught one.
The primary reason is the DNR hatcheries primarily produce rainbow trout. Most of the heavily stocked streams receive many times the number of rainbow trout than either brown trout or brook trout and most folks seem to chase the stocking truck. Before I get into the why, I want to tell the history of brown trout and a little about where most browns are found.
Brown trout are native to Europe, parts of Russia and parts of North Africa. Like all members of the salmonids, browns primarily live in cold, clean fresh water streams and rivers. Some brown trout migrate to the ocean or lakes and return to streams to spawn much like their close relatives the Atlantic salmon.
In the mid 1880s brown trout were released in Canada and Michigan. Brown trout are now found in many locations around the globe. The current world record brown, caught on six pound test line, is a 44-pound, 5-ounce specimen from the Ohau Hydro Canal in Twizel, New Zealand.
To catch brown trout you need to fish where they are. In Georgia there are many locations where brown trout can be found. The rivers below many North Georgia hydro-electric dams often have healthy populations of brown trout. The closest to Rome are the Buford Dam tailwaters of the Chattahoochee and the Blue Ridge Dam tailwaters on the Toccoa River. Both of these rivers have healthy populations of browns and there is some reproduction occurring in both rivers. The current Georgia record brown is a 20 lb., 14 oz. fish caught in the Chattahoochee.
If you do not desire to float the Hooch or Toccoa, brown trout can be readily found in many smaller streams in North Georgia that are easy to wade. Most of the streams that have browns are located on national forest land.
At one time, many streams on private land in and around Gilmer County had good populations of browns that were mostly wild fish, not hatchery raised. Forty or so years ago the area had large tracts of land with a few owners, and if you asked nicely you could fish to your hearts’ desire. On many of my days wading a Gilmer County stream, I have caught several 3- and 4-pound browns in a mile long stretch. I released almost every large brown I caught. Even though I prized the catch I knew that fish could produce a lot of eggs and future fish to be caught.
Many of the mountain streams that feed the Toccoa have good populations of browns. Usually an angler needs to hike to the upper headwaters to find browns. The headwater streams rarely have large trout because the size of the stream restricts their growth.
Catching brown trout
Brown trout are opportunistic feeders and will hit almost any bait or lure. The larger browns are predators and larger baits and lures usually produce the best. In my opinion, it is best to fish the smaller headwater streams. The fish may be smaller, but the catch rate can be higher than in large streams.
No matter the rod of choice, always wear dark greens or camouflage clothing and work your way upstream as quietly as possible. Trout will always face into the current and will be less likely to see you coming. The clearer the water, the harder the catching will be. The best fishing is usually immediately after a sudden heavy shower that muddies the water a little and not only makes the angler less visible but also washes food into the stream.
