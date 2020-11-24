This past weekend I attended a wedding in Lindale and the highlight was a beautiful reception at the Lindale Mill.
I have never been to an event at the mill since it started being used as a venue for special events. And let me tell you, it’s such a beautiful little gem right in the heart of Lindale.
But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me explain how I got there.
The wedding took place at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lindale. But I was late.
I went to Berry College to take my dog, Banjo, for a hike earlier that afternoon. Well, she ran off and I left the trail to go looking for her. When I finally found that ungrateful wretch, we were lost somewhere on Berry’s campus. And everything was covered in leaves and looked the same so it took quite a while to find our way back to the original trail ... but not after I made several frantic phone calls to people who are now sorry that I have their number.
So I was behind schedule. I raced home, hopped in the shower and got dressed for the wedding. I made it across town to Lindale and got to the church right at 5 p.m. I have never been to a wedding that started right on time but, as luck would have it, this one did. I was literally running up the stairs to the front door when Ronda, the mother of the bride, yelled at me to get inside.
As an aside, I know the bride through her parents, Ronda and Scotty Hancock.
When I get inside the church there’s nowhere to sit. Let me say here that everyone was wearing a mask ... including me. The preacher was even wearing a face shield.
I could see that there was nowhere to sit on the pews. People were having to stand along the back of the church and the only place I could go without climbing over people was immediately inside the door.
Now I have a phobia of people staring at me so of course as soon as I get in, breathless from running from the parking lot, everyone turns to stare at the doors because the wedding party is about to come in. And, naturally, since I’m standing right next to the door, everyone’s staring in my direction and (I imagined) judging me for getting there late and having to stand while they sat in the nice comfortable pews.
The ceremony was one of the shortest I’ve ever attended. It was perfect. The bride and groom, Bethany and Bryce, both looked so happy and the groom even teared up a little saying his vows, which is always sweet to see.
As I said, the ceremony was over in record time and now we all head over to the Lindale Mill for the ceremony. It’s almost directly across the street from the church.
Like I said, I’ve never been to the mill for an event before but I was so surprised to see how well it works as an event space. Essentially the place is just the remnants of the old mill. Nothing looks brand new or fancy. But that’s what makes it so charming. From the parking lot you cross a footbridge and there’s water running below you. And there are beautiful lights everywhere.
Then when you get inside, the walls are bare exposed brick and it’s pretty much a big open space. Large windows let in a ton of natural light. And with twinkling lights strung up all around, it’s a gorgeous space.
At this particular reception there were heaters placed throughout the space to give guests some warmth. And there was more than enough room for several tables, a dance floor and a bar.
I sat with my friends Karen and Jeff Armstrong. If you ever need a plus-2 for any event, give the Armstrongs a call. They’re a good time. Jeff was very excited about partaking of the open bar. He’s good friends with the father of the groom and really wanted to drink as much on Scotty’s tab as he could. Which I fully supported.
The food was catered by Timbo’s Smokehouse in Rockmart and let me tell you it was delicious. The chicken came with some sort of smoky maple glaze, which I was skeptical about at first but it was delectable. The green beans were tasty as well. However, the mashed potatoes were my absolute favorite thing on my plate. They were creamy and packed with flavor.
Everyone seemed to be having a great time.
And as the new Mr. and Mrs. Pence shared their first dance under the strings of lights set against the historic brick walls of the old mill, I couldn’t help but think there was something very poetic about a young couple starting their life together surrounded by the solid walls of that old structure.
Which brings me back to the main point of this column. The Lindale Mill has a rich history in this community. And although workers don’t clock in anymore, and the old machines have long since stopped turning and grinding within its walls, the old mill is still a vibrant part of Lindale.
I commend those who have taken over its care and restoration. If you’ve not yet had a chance to attend an event there, I hope you do soon. And if you’ve got a special event coming up, you may want to consider it as a venue.
There are new sounds and activity within the walls of the old mill these days. There is laughter and music and bright lights and memories being made.