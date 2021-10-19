Since this is a judgement free zone I know I can trust y’all to tell you that I’m extremely superstitious when it comes to sports and cheering on my favorite teams.
This is a big issue for me right now since as many of you are aware, the Atlanta Braves are about to play Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers AT Dodger Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Braves are up 2 games to 0, which is huge for us. We need just two more wins and we’re in the World Series.
But Dodger Stadium is where dreams go to die, so the Braves will need every little bit of help they can get.
And I’m not the only one who believes in good and bad mojo.
I’m not the only one who believes that some of the things I say or do have a tangible effect on what happens on the field during a game. I truly believe that what I do in my living room during a Braves game has a direct effect on whether or not Joc Pederson hits a home run.
As my friends will tell you, my biggest mojo enhancer is location. I believe that where I’m sitting or standing while watching a game can either keep the bad mojo going or change it to good mojo for my team.
Anyone who watches any sporting event with me knows that if my team is doing well, I won’t move from that spot I’m currently in.
I don’t care if I have to go to the bathroom. It’s not gonna happen.
But if I need to change things up then I might sit in a different place, or even stand if needed. I’ve been known to step out of the room and watch from the hallway if I think it will help.
And depending on the seriousness of the situation, I might ask others to kindly switch seats as well.
I also believe in rituals. If there’s something I did or ate the day of a big win, I’ll do my absolute best to replicate those for the next game. I’ve been known to wear my lucky underbritches and eat Uncrustables every day for an entire series just because it’s brought the team good luck.
So I asked folks on Facebook to tell me some of their sports rituals and superstitions. And there are lots of great mojo enhancers out there and that makes me very happy.
Here are just a few responses from Rome and area residents who also believe in a fan’s ability to affect the game...
Justin Karch — I don’t necessarily have rituals for good luck; however, I definitely remember what I did or was wearing when my team lost, and try my best NOT to do that again on game day.
Mike Taylor — If you lose do not do or wear whatever you had on again. Team jersey or hat. Adult beverage to rally up and during the game.
Nick Godfrey — If it is a Georgia-based team, you have to stand up the entire last inning/quarter/etc., until the game is over. Pacing is also acceptable.
John Bailey — Good lord, Severo, are you seriously turning this in as a column this week?
Dana Holbrook — I like to take a 5-minute power nap at the top of the 7th. Once I’m reenergized, the Braves feel my strength and go for the big win!
Rachel Pilgrim — One of my friends fell asleep during a Georgia/Auburn game a few years ago and we won, so I ask her if she’s asleep.
Layla Shipman — Same T-shirt every week. I also make chili and if we win, keep a small amount frozen. I chisel off a small amount to put into the new chili. Kinda like perpetual good luck. I polish my nails red and black and if they win. That’s the only way my nails stay polished.
Blake Kirby — If friends are at the house watching the game with you and we aren’t doing good, THEY GOT TO GO. Works every time.
Tim Siniard — I’m in Tennessee, so I always take a bottle of mustard to the game.
Hayley Pyle — If things are going well, don’t move from your spot. If need be, change it up a little.
Alicia Burnes — If I’m watching and they’re losing or playing bad and I turn it off and they win, then I don’t watch the next game. For example, I didn’t watch the first game of the NCLS, just kept up with it on my phone. They came back and won. Last night we were watching and they were tied 2-2 and it was starting to look bad so we quit watching and went to bed. I kept up with the score on my phone again they came back to win again.
Cameron Earwood — I wear my blue Braves hat with the lowercase “A.” Any lower case hat almost always ends with a win.
Andi Beyer — I watch in my lucky pajamas.
Cathie Brumbelow — My dogs have to have their Alabama jerseys on at least 30 minutes to an hour before the game starts.
Eric McJunkin — As a Falcons fan I tuck my head between my knees and kiss my butt goodbye.
Trevor Hubbard — When I was playing sports, I always had to put my left sock on, then the right, my left shoe and then the right. Now when I am watching, if the team I’m pulling for isn’t winning I will change seats, stand up and move around.
Todd Williams — I know a certain Rome city police officer who has the Georgia Bulldogs as the background on his phone. While the Dawgs are playing, he keeps his phone lit up, turning it off only during commercials. If the dogs are winning and someone enters the room who was not previously in the room, they cannot stay in the room.
Alex Farrer: How much time you got? I will not shave my beard during winning streaks or playoff runs (for reference, see my unkempt neck beard currently). Also, I will not wash a certain t-shirt during win streaks or playoff runs, and I will sit in the same seat to watch the game. I also change shirts during the game in order to change the luck if needed, and I have been known to shout the same phrase over and over (to an annoying degree) during games if my team is having success.
These are all great ideas for bringing the Braves some good mojo. Please join me in doing whatever it takes send them good vibes. Go Braves!!!