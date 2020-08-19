I have written in this column about my magazine addiction. Online reading is fun, but I love the feeling of opening up the mailbox and seeing the latest issue of a favorite periodical.
I had a wonderful surprise upon receiving the latest issue of “Cowboys & Indians” magazine.
The mag is supertitled “The Premier Magazine of the West.”
My friend, colleague, and prominent member of The Cherokee Nation Wes Studi has appeared on the cover. (He recently received an honorary Academy Award for his distinguished film work.)
I have had the luck to have two of my photographs recognized in their yearly photo competition.
I eagerly settled in to admire the gorgeous advertisements for western boots, turquoise jewelry, and bespoke western furniture. I tucked into a terrific article on the great writer Larry McMurtry.
Then I turned the page.
I almost fell out of the chair, for there in my hands was a splendid feature on none other than Cartersville, Georgia’s Booth Western Museum. Beaming out from page 89 was my friend Seth Hopkins, who serves as the museum’s executive director.
Readers of this column who are not familiar with The Booth Western Museum should know this one fact: In a recent USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice Awards, The Booth received First Place atop a list that included the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and even the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Do I have your attention?
Mr. Hopkins is a brilliant museum director. He manages to curate and mix traditional works of western art with cutting edge artists from the larger world of painting and sculpture. The Booth Museum has even featured an Andy Warhol exhibition.
Hopkins regularly leads western art lovers on trips to the American Southwest and visits living artists whose work graces The Booth. He scouts the markets for new and important art and keeps the galleries in Cartersville fresh and pertinent.
“Cowboys & Indians” not only highlights the basic features of The Booth, but also goes on for a number of pages in celebrating some of the most important works in their collection.
For me, Maynard Dixon’s stunning “Red Butte with Mountain Men” is one of the museum’s showstoppers. It is a huge painting, measuring 96 by 214 inches, and it dominates the gallery in which it is situated. C & I gives full-page coverage of this major piece of art.
Like all great museums, The Booth produces terrific ancillary events. For a number of years I attended concerts sponsored by the museum just down the street from the main structure. I saw the seminal western group Riders in the Sky (featured in the animated motion picture “Toy Story”), Michael Martin Murphy (“Wildfire”), and The Official Cowboy Poet of Texas, Red Steagall. Steagall is a regular featured columnist in, you guessed it, “Cowboys & Indians.”
The concerts and other regular events at The Booth are a great opportunity to “cowboy up.” One can wear a snap front denim shirt, Wranglers, and Lucchese boots and look completely at home. At several of the concerts I spied a drop-dead recreation of an actor named William Boyd. You might remember him as Hopalong Cassidy. Resplendent in black regalia and a huge creased cowboy hat, the fellow dominated the lobby before the concert. He had it down, I tell you!
I reached out to Seth Hopkins to congratulate him on the magazine feature and to invite him to come to Ranchero Musselwhite on his next trip to New Mexico.
Gracious as always, he said that in these times the museum is quite empty, but is open with pandemic protocols in place. The Booth is spacious, and one could enjoy the galleries while maintaining quite safe distances.
Drop by downtown Cartersville and see The Booth Western Museum. Wear your boots and hat, and you’ll be welcomed royally. Don’t have boots and/or hat? No problem whatsoever, come as you are.
Tell ‘em Harry sent you. All the way from Ranchero Musselwhite, New Mexico.