Lately there is much talk/debate about healthcare and strategies to improve the current system and at the same time lower healthcare costs.
One costly problem not being discussed is a change in reimbursement laws for osteoporosis screening that has added $40 million in annual Medicare costs in Georgia.
Why? The lack of screening and treatment has resulted in a rise in costly hip fractures. The national cost for treating hip fractures is $1.8 billion, according to a Braid-Forbes Health Research, LLC update with data from 2018.
You may not be familiar with the impact of a law that was passed to reduce reimbursement for osteoporosis in 2006. It resulted in a reduced number of physicians in private offices offering osteoporosis screening. Reduced access resulted in fewer women and men being screened, diagnosed and treated for low bone mass. As a result fracture risk increased.
Hip fractures are particularly expensive and debilitating for the patients. Many will never be independently mobile again and 20% of all hip fracture patients die within a year of the fracture. The terrible effect of this piece of legislation is finally being recognized.
There is a new bill being introduced that could remedy the problem, save money and reduce the related human toll that results from broken bones. The solution requires the support of Georgia’s Congressional delegation, and Congress overall.
The bill being considered — that I hope will pass — is called Increasing Access to Osteoporosis Testing for Medicare Beneficiaries Act (Senate bill283/Housebill2693). Please bear with me as I explain how your Congressional representative can help.
In Georgia and around the country, millions of people suffer from a disease they don’t even know they have. In fact, some 54 million Americans have osteoporosis or low bone mass that puts them at risk for fractures.
A woman’s risk of fracture is more than her risk of breast, uterine or ovarian cancer combined. A man is more likely to experience an osteoporosis-related fracture than prostate cancer.
Yet, nearly 80 percent of older Americans who suffer bone breaks are not tested or treated for osteoporosis. This is outrageous since one in two women and one in four men over the age of 50 will experience a fracture in their lifetime. Worse yet, after a fracture fewer than 20% of individuals are provided follow-up treatment or medication.
Most people are unaware of their personal risk of osteoporosis because the progression of bone loss occurs without any pain or symptoms.
The disease first announces itself in the form of a broken bone. The first fracture is a major predictor of more fractures, so early diagnosis and treatment could prevent painful and debilitating consequences.
This is where the solution comes into play. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry screening (DXA), a bone mineral density test, is the diagnostic testing gold standard. It is low risk, quick and painless, and it is critical to help Americans know their risk before they experience a painful bone break and to prevent further costly complications.
Unfortunately, DXA scans are declining because the Medicare reimbursement rate has dropped 70 percent since 2006. It’s no longer economically feasible for many healthcare providers to maintain the equipment and administer the tests.
There was a 14 percent drop in DXA physicians right here in Georgia, according to Braid-Forbes Health Research, LLC. Declines in reimbursement resulted in diminished osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment, causing more painful fractures.
As a retired nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health, I’ve seen the impact of osteoporosis firsthand. In the many workshops I have conducted with patients, I find they are unaware of their risk. Many of you probably know someone suffering from a hip fracture. Loss of bone strength can be diagnosed and treated most effectively if screening occurs prior to a broken bone.
Screening provides a “T-score” that measures bone density — much like cholesterol measures the risk of heart disease. Most consumers have no idea of their “numbers” when it comes to their bones. Professionals diligently weigh their patients, take their blood pressure, order mammograms and do Pap smears – but ignore the skeleton.
Patients need information, screening, and treatment in order to protect themselves prior to and following a fracture. Healthcare professionals need to order screening and treatment in greater numbers.
We can all help by asking our Georgia Congressional delegation to appreciate the consequences of lowered DXA reimbursement on the bone health crisis in Georgia and America at large. Senate Bill 283 and House Bill 2693 present a unique opportunity for lawmakers to help turn the tide on the epidemic of osteoporosis.
Georgia Congressmen John Lewis, David Scott and Drew Ferguson are supporting this bill. You can help to restore access to this cost-effective and life-saving diagnostic test by encouraging them to pass this piece of legislation. It only takes a phone call or e-mail to their office.
Also, remember to get your bone density checked if you haven’t already.