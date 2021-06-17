As I have previously explained, I am a city person through and through. Cities are where I have lived all of my life, minus the past four years. Cities are where I am most comfortable. Practicality certainly plays a part in this, as does just being comfortable with what I am familiar with.
I must confess, however, that a trip to Chattanooga this weekend had an impact on this reality. I developed a new appreciation for rural America this weekend. Not Chattanooga itself. Our hotel was downtown and we didn’t go off into the countryside, although I cannot deny that the view from the top of Lookout Mountain was simply breathtaking.
The cause of my new appreciation for the country was Siri. Yes, I said Siri. A symbol of modern technology and the hustle and bustle of modern life gave me a new outlook on the “other America.”
As we were pulling out of the driveway to head to Chattanooga, we did what you would expect. We asked Siri for directions. We fully expected Siri to send us to I-75, assuming that would be the shortest route.
Much to our surprise, it didn’t.
It had us take backroads much of the way and we didn’t pick up the interstate until past Calhoun. We assumed it was a traffic thing and Siri was helping us avoid delays on the highway. However, the route Siri gave us to drive home had us on the interstate for an even shorter period of time. These routes were apparently just the quickest ones, as we made good time both ways.
These were, of course, not the first times I have ever ridden on country roads.
I have lived in Georgia for almost 40 years and have traveled around it extensively during that time, so I have seen areas that aren’t urbanized. In addition, as a child when visiting my grandmother in Pennsylvania, taking a drive on a Sunday afternoon was a common occurrence. Driving the hilly and windy roads of northeast Pennsylvania, with no particular place to go, was an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon.
What was different about this weekend was that I paid attention to how beautiful these areas are.
Work has been very stressful lately and somehow taking in the quiet scenery relaxed me in a way that it hadn’t in the past. Maybe I allowed it to do so in a way that I hadn’t allowed it previously. Just taking in the scenery calmed me down and helped me relax. I wasn’t expecting this and didn’t even realize it for a while. However, once I did, I embraced it.
This is not to say that I am going to run out and buy some property in the Northwest Georgia mountains and live out my days there. I am still a city boy at heart and need to be in, or at least near, urban or suburban sprawl.
Part of that is that I have become spoiled. Until moving to Rome, I had always lived somewhere that allowed me to walk to get most of the things I might need – groceries, take out food and the like. I have adjusted to the fact that here in Rome these things are a short drive away.
The other reason I will probably continue to reside in the city is more practical.
As beautiful as the country is, it isn’t the best place to live for someone who is unable to drive. I wouldn’t be able to walk down to the corner store when I realized I was out of milk for my coffee, or grab a burger because I was too lazy to cook on a given evening. I would have to plan things out much more carefully and depend on others in a way that has never made me comfortable.
There are also safety concerns. If I was alone and something happened where I needed to get somewhere, like a hospital, quickly, I could be in trouble.
Hopefully the future will bring us affordable technology that will allow people to get around independently, regardless of physical ability. Until then I will continue to be a city boy, but now have a better idea of how I can reduce my stress level when it gets too much – take a ride in the country.