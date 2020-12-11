Just after I had been hired by the Rome Police Department — a rookie and as green as they came — they placed me to ride with an officer assigned to a car. His partner was out sick and I was to be his replacement.
I had never worked with him before but soon began to wonder whether he would ever stop talking. The hours seemed like days.
We were going down Maple Street when we got the call. A bull was in the middle of Dean Street holding up traffic. The officer I was riding with had sat and talked ever since we had begun patrolling. One thing that I had got from him was that he was an expert horseman.
Also, he was a rodeo clown who kept the bulls off the riders. I looked over at him and said, “This is right down your alley.”
“I will get that bull out of the road without any problem,” he said.
“Good,” I answered, “because bulls are too big for me to play with.”
We came up 19th Street to Dean Street. The traffic was backed all the way up past Roy’s Little Garden. We turned onto Dean having to go down the wrong side of the street. When we got to where the Atlanta Dairies was I saw the bull. He stood in the middle of the street as if daring anyone to mess with him.
I stopped the car a few feet from him and said to my riding partner, “There he is cowboy, go get him.”
He opened the car door very slowly and got out. He stepped around in front of the car, then turned and walked back to the side. He did this several times. I didn’t understanding what he was doing. I asked him later, he said he was getting the bull’s attention away from everything but him.
It worked for I had noticed that the bull had settled down and had quit bellowing. When he was bellowing I wondered how in the world we were going to get this bull out of the street.
Then I saw something happen that I will never forget. He began to walk toward the bull as if he were going to grab him. Grab him he did, for the bull turned and began to walk down the street away from him.
People in their cars had gotten out where they could see what was going on. I heard one woman say the officer was crazy walking up on that bull. The bull was walking down the middle of the road when the officer ran up and grabbed him by the tail. He let out a bellow that sent people back into their cars.
He started to run but the officer held on and seemed to twist the tail. The bull turned and started into the driveway of the dairy. The officer was still hanging on. He had him turned but the twisting of his tail must have upset his stomach.
With a big bellow he let loose a load of bull dung. The officer saw it coming but could not get out of the way. It hit him full force from the front at about where his gun belt was.
The bull kicked up his back leg and ran down to a vacant field behind the dairy. He began to eat grass as if nothing had happen.
The officer stood still, looking down at his clothes and not saying a word. He turned and headed up the street to where a service station was. There, where every one could see, he took off his gun belt and took a bath with his clothes on. He paid no attention to anyone, just kept on washing himself down with the hose.
I was busy trying to keep the bull in the lot behind the dairy. The dispatcher called me saying that the owner of the bull was en route to get him.
The officer came back and waited with me for the owner. It wasn’t long before a truck with a horse trailer pulled into the lot. The driver got out and opened the door on the trailer. He reached inside and got a piece of rope about 10 feet long.
He went out to where the bull was eating and put the rope around his neck. He pulled on the rope and began to walk. The bull followed him like a dog would. He put him into the trailer and closed the door. Waving, he got into the truck and left.
It took a load off of my mind for I was proud to see him go. The officer had dried off enough to get in the car so I drove him to headquarters. It was shift change, so you can imagine the heckling he took.
If there were one thing I learned from the bull incident, it was that, as far as I’m concerned, the officer was all grit.
The other thing was that if you have to grab a bull by the tail, do so from the side not the behind. Also, if a bull lets out a loud bellow and kicks up his heels, run for cover.