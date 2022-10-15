My high school transcript reads: Algebra: D. I didn’t do very well the first semester, and I did even worse the second semester. Why didn’t I improve my grades over the course of two semesters? That’s a very easy answer. Because I never understood what we were doing for the first couple weeks of the class. And because I never really fully understood the basics, I could never fully succeed with the hard stuff.
If we don’t get the basics, how can we ever expect to do the things that follow?
Last week I read an article titled “Here’s the Shocking Reason Why Christians Are Losing Credibility in America.” The author, Phil Cooke, provides some statistics regarding the participation levels of Christians in four basic areas of the Christian walk: prayer, church attendance, Bible reading and tithing.
This is the summary of Phil Cooke’s article, “Roughly 75% of us who identify as Christians aren’t attending church with any regularity. Of the ones of us who do, 40% aren’t reading the Bible at all, and 90% of us aren’t tithing anywhere near the level the Bible instructs. We’re not talking about fasting or going on mission trips or leading a small group — this is the baseline, common stuff.”
Yet, we are dumbstruck. We, literally wonder why the world is becoming less righteous. We question why younger generations don’t seem to have the morals and values that were once adhered to. And we ask questions about the things that need to be addressed in our community.
“Why do we have so many homeless people in our little town?”
“Why are children going to bed hungry in Rome, Georgia?”
“Why aren’t we doing something to help those with addiction find recovery?”
And we ask these things as if suddenly, overnight, the world just became less Godly.
The descent away from living out the teachings of Jesus in our daily lives has been a slow, steady one. Replaced by busyness, activities and an obsession with politics. And, seemingly, we remain unaware that the answer to our questions is staring at us in our mirrors. Why aren’t we helping the homeless, the hungry and those in active addiction?
Simple answer. Because WE aren’t even doing the basic stuff! We can only pour into another what we have within us.
And, if we aren’t doing basic things like reading the Bible, praying and going to church, why should we expect the younger generations to do those things? Or, further, maintain a life that includes the standards and values that a follower of Jesus maintains?
Or why should we expect those who don’t claim Jesus as their Savior to do something about homelessness, hunger and those who are hurting, when we aren’t doing those things?
So, where will you be on Sunday? How is your prayer life? How much time are you putting into studying the Word? Are you giving generously?
How will we ever do the hard stuff, if we keep failing to do the basics?