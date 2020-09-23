In meteorological terms, autumn encompasses the months of September, October, and November. It is also one of four seasons we experience throughout our lives. Most of us call it the fall, but that is not the accurate term for this time of turning.
It is thought that perhaps the word “fall” came from the falling of leaves and came about from 16th century England. A school of thought says the term “autumus” comes from the French, probably from the Etruscan word, most likely related to the Latin “augere,” meaning “to increase.” So it is with our lives. “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven.” – Ecclesiastes 3:1.
Like every other living thing, humans have seasons. These seasons cycle through our lives, bringing times of fruit-bearing, root-deepening, drought, and deep waiting. These cycles are real places on our spiritual journey. Autumn is the season of transition existing between the bounty of summer and the barrenness of winter. This is the season I find myself in now as I did two ages ago.
This equinox spell is a mixed basket of reaping and loss. Even though we sense fulfillment in sharing our lives with others, we feel a weariness in our souls and a desire to hibernate. A critical question to ask oneself if you find yourselves in the autumn season of your life is, “how do I shoulder responsibility for my gifts and bear fruit?” You might also ask yourself what has “increased” in all areas of your life. Of course, the question most all of us are asking ourselves now is, “what is next?”
Like the falling of leaves, we try to shed habits and hurts that need healing. We ready ourselves for the winter we are about to endure so that spring arrives and finds us in a refreshed and reflective place.
In spring, the primary question to ask ourselves is, “what is life all about, and who am I?” In summer, the problem then is, “how can I grow as a disciple and share my faith?” And in the winter season, we might ask ourselves, “what happens when the well runs dry?”
As each question is relevant to the season we are experiencing, there are also primary longings that accompany each of them. The autumn longing is to live an abundant life of meaningful contribution. Winter’s hunger is to find God and his peace in the darkness. While spring brings the urge to want to know God deeply and to know we belong to him. The summer season brings us the longing to love and be loved and grow in grace and truth.
Autumn is a time of transition, increase, and hibernation, and it is there that I find myself most often as of late. As we are getting ready to leave Idaho, I find myself often reflecting on my meaningful contributions and wonder if they were meaningful at all. We have helped our relatives remodel two old homes on a gorgeous lake all summer long. I have mixed and poured concrete, built fences, painted an entire house and furniture, help run wire for additional electrical, and chased wild turkeys off as they make a mess of the lawns I had just mowed. I enlarged my culinary talents utilizing some creative new recipes to feed the helping crew and learned many new things along the way.
It was not quite the vacation I thought it would be, but it has been a time of transition and increase for me.
The leaves have turned here and are falling everywhere. It is a special time of year, and the yellow and reds remind me of home, which I long for in a way I have never before. We have yet to pass through at least 10 to 12 different states on our way home, so I am excited to see those colorful sights and will arrive home just in time to welcome winter. I will have a time of reflection at each stop we make and will use the disciplines of rest, self-care, slowing, and walking prayer to increase my autumn season in preparation for coming home, my favorite place.
Coming home is a process in many ways, and I intend to relish each part of the autumn season and my journey getting there. Indeed, there is no place like home, and I am so glad that I do not have to click my heels three times to get there.