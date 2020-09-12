What great noise we hear around us these days — noise about the pandemic, noise about social injustice, noise about the economy and noise about the leadership of our country. There is so much noise and other negatives that one might be led to think the way the Jebusites wanted King David and his men to think when he had to march against them to carry out God’s plan to conquer the city of Zion — better known later as the City of David.
If we listen to all the noise, one might think as the doubters and dream killers wanted David and his men to believe. We will never get through the strongholds of COVID-19. We will never get justice for marginalized individuals. The economy will never recover. The political leaders are all criminals and will never take the moral steps that are required of them by the Lord.
David was told that even the “blind and lame men will be able to repel you.” Yet David blocked the noise out and went on to destroy the strongholds. He allowed God’s words to block out the negative, and he moved forward to capture Zion, that is, the City of David.
Individuals who believe in a democratic form of government must be reminded of the iconic speaker company Bose that makes noise cancellation earphones. They are designed to block out extra noise and allow the individual to focus on what he/she needs to focus on. Sometimes life is that way, and that time is now.
There are many distractions that come in different ways. One of the ways is having different voices constantly in one’s ears. David even had the Jebusites telling him that the blind and lame individuals could stop him from inhabiting the land. But David did not permit their rhetoric to cripple his mission because he blocked out the negative noise and conquered the territory.
If you ever desire to go further and experience a higher level in your life, block out the negative noise concerning you and the circumstances and press your way. The time is now for us to press our way and continue to ask God to bless America by blocking out the noise.
One may ask how is that done? With all of the negative clamor going on around us it seems next to impossible to block out the noise — especially when the distractions, misinformation, deception, and toxic vibes are coming from people in high places. These are the people that we are told to respect, and give honor. All of this is coming from people holding honorable positions in churches and governmental positions.
Now here comes the challenge for all believers. When I speak of believers, I am referring to anyone who believes that there is a power greater than man. There are many people who are arrogant and haughty enough to believe that man is the Alpha and the Omega; however, there are many more who believe that our creator is sovereign and holds both those positions.
We know what we have been supplied with to help handle the blocking for us. The Word of God has all the answers and the blockers. We have our Bose earphones supplied by our maker. They are the promises given to man in his word. He told man what to do when the troubles of the world get too much for him to handle.
He gave us the opportunity to run to him and be covered by him as the mother hen covers her chicks with her outstretched wings.
Ephesians 6:10–16 (NIV): Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.
When we view the flaming arrows of evil that are in our community coming from rulers and local leaders who have mighty power, we realize that we must stop playing church. We must be who God wants us to be. Time is out for us to talk church but now is the time to be the church.
We must ask God to bless America one more time because The Time is Now.