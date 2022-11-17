I am writing to thank the many voters of Floyd County for participating in the recent Nov. 8 General Election.
A little more than 53% of the registered voters either voted during the three weeks of Advanced Voting, voted by Absentee Ballot, or voted on Election Day. This is a strong statement of interest in selecting our elected officials.
I also want to thank the Elections office staff for the many long hours of preparation they must complete for every election.
The preparation is over a period of weeks to accept Absentee Ballot applications, mail the ballots to voters and receive the Absentee ballots that are returned. It also requires weeks to prepare the voting equipment to be used at the precincts, deliver the equipment, and assign the trained poll workers to work at the precinct locations.
I would like to especially thank the more than 230 poll workers and poll managers that served at our 25 polling places during the election.
These fellow Floyd County citizens make every election possible. They spend numerous hours in training and preparation to serve all voters. Not to mention rising at 5 a.m. or so on Election Day to be able to arrive at their assigned polling place by 6 a.m. to open the polls at 7 a.m.
Election Day is a long day for them, working from 6 a.m. to at least 8 p.m. or later to complete the voting procedures and deliver the ballot cards, paper ballots, reports and other voting materials to the Election Center so the results can be shared with everyone and posted to the office of the Secretary of State as required by state law.
The poll workers are the key players to make it possible for us to report the vote totals in a timely manner between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
I would also like to recognize and thank the members of the Rome Exchange Club for their help with the opening of over 1,600 Absentee Ballots.
The Exchange Club members organized by Gail Johnson were a great help to us and made it possible for Floyd County to be one of the first counties to report our Absentee voting results to the Secretary of State.
I encourage all registered voters to vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate Runoff election on Dec. 6 and remember to thank the poll workers for the important job they do to serve all of us.
Pete McDonald, a former elections board chair, is contracted as supervisor of Floyd County Elections and Registration through the end of the year.