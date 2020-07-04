As hard as it is sometimes to give credit where credit is due, after wrestling with this mentally and emotionally for days and even weeks, I finally talked self into sitting down so that I could reason with her. We worked it out.
President Trump stated that he was the one who introduced this country to Juneteenth and the details surrounding the event. He stated that if he had not put it before this country by planning his campaign rally in Tulsa on June the 19th, America would have never gotten up in arms about it and would have never known that such an event was important to the country and Black people in particular. If there is such a thing as half-truth, he told a half truth. He actually rattled the cages of the intended celebrants of Juneteenth who must have been sleeping.
I am inclined to agree with Mr. Trump. Not only did he rattle some cages, he must have opened some doors as well.
I had a very close friend who would ask me every year did I make up the information about Col. Grainger riding into Galveston on his white horse in order to have a production. I always looked at her and laughed when she asked me that question and, to be honest, I never knew if she was serious. She knew that I enjoyed creating narratives because I am a playwright. Then she and I would move on to the task of the day, which involved getting the PSAs ready to announce the upcoming Juneteenth event for that particular year.
We must admit that — even though, locally, the AACPA Connection and several other organizations and churches staged a production every year from 2006 to 2014 — this is the first year that such a ruckus was started about Juneteenth.
There was a celebration in East Rome and a Juneteenth Festival in the South Rome park. All of that was good; therefore, maybe next year we will have a celebration in all four sections of Rome, or maybe we will be unified and have one big celebration. Because of the action of President Trump, Juneteenth may even become a national holiday — unless Black people forget again how important a day it was/is in the lives of the American people.
He cannot get credit for stirring up the Texas people because many of the locals have always celebrated the event, dating back to 1866. It became a state holiday in Texas in 1980. In the beginning, many of the plantation owners were not feeling jubilant about this newfound freedom and would not allow the celebration to take place on their property. Since Blacks never got their 40 acres and a mule, Blacks and sympathetic whites joined forces and purchased property for the annual Juneteenth celebrations.
Over the years the celebrations began to be held in many other states. But let us be honest. If Trump had not planned to have his rally in Tulsa, do you honestly believe that the country would have gotten up in arms about Juneteenth? I may stand alone on this one, but the answer is no. For such an important event that we claimed it to be a couple of weeks ago, one would think that every Black person would have been taught the importance of the 19th of June.
Will it take President Trump to plan another campaign rally — in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wilmington, North Carolina; Cumming, Georgia; or Rosewood, Florida — on June 19 for Blacks to show interest in celebrating Juneteenth? The aforementioned places are where massacres of Black people occurred.
From my understanding, some individuals are going to be proactive not reactionaries for our 2021 Juneteenth Celebration. For any meaningful event to be successful, planning for a year is in order. Most Juneteenth celebrations span three or more days. Most organizers make sure the festival takes place on or near the 19th. Juneteenth Festivals involve celebrating businesses in the area, arts, dancing, music, feasting and religious fellowship.
Such food as collard, turnip and mustard greens, fried green tomatoes, fried okra, potato salad, green beans and New Orleans red beans and rice are usually served that day. Red foods are customary for Juneteenth, the crimson is a symbol of ingenuity and resilience in bondage. Watermelon, Texas Pete hot sauce and red velvet cake are always a part of the menu.
Since the original Emancipation Day, former slaves celebrated their freedom by indulging in novelty strawberry sodas that they had previously been banned from drinking. Strawberry or red soda pop has been the traditional drink since the first celebration because the slaves were not allowed to drink strawberry sodas.
Just as the turkey has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, barbecue takes center stage in traditional Emancipation Day festivities. In early celebrations, men dug large pits and roasted pork, beef or lamb on a spit overnight. While the pit may not be present at today’s Juneteenth parties, barbecue such as pulled pork, chicken, ribs and hot links remain favorites. Other traditional meats include fried catfish and smothered chicken.
Thank you, President Trump, for reviving the country’s interest in celebrating Juneteenth. Hopefully, you will send a representative to Rome and Floyd County for our 2021 Jubilation Celebration next year.