Over the years I spent on the police department I came in contact with a lot of so-called bad people. These were the ones that went out every Saturday night and ended up in a fight. I will call this person only by his first name so that no one will be embarrassed.
Big Bad Roger would go to the beer joints on a Saturday night and wake up in jail on Sunday morning. The times the police missed him, he would go home and beat up his wife. His wife was a gritty little woman who could give him as much as he gave her. It was a weekly occurrence and we got used to it.
On this Saturday night I was riding with an officer named Hoyt. All the old police will remember Hoyt, for most of them rode with him. The call came though and we headed for the projects in East Rome. We knew the house number by heart.
Roger’s wife met us at the door and informed us that he ran when we pulled in. I went around to the back of the house. There was a trail that went over to East 12th Street. On either side of the trail was a wooded area full of briars.
I walked the path but wasn’t going to go into the briar patch.
I went back around to where Hoyt was talking to Roger’s wife.
I listened to her talk about how he would come in and drag her out of bed and start to shove her around. I had heard this from her a dozen time but listened out of courtesy. I interrupted her and said, “If I had someone who did that to me, I would wait until he went to sleep. I would take a rope and tie him to the bed. I would get me a ball bat and beat the heck out of him. I would give him something to remember the rest of his life.”
I remember a smile came on her face and she said, “You know, that’s not a bad idea.” Walking back out to the car, Hoyt laughed. “She will never do anything to him that will hurt. Some people go through life fussing and fighting.”
Hoyt drove around Walnut Street to East 12th and there was Roger. It was easy to see he was drunk. I got out and give him a shake down and put him in to the back seat. He didn’t say a word all the way to the police station, even when we booked him in.
I was off the next couple of days. When I came back on Tuesday, Roger was sitting with the people working out a fine. He still didn’t say a word. My regular partner, the Whiz, was back. I stopped in front of Roger as we went to get into the car. “Cat got your tongue?” I asked. He looked up and said, “Ask your partner.”
The week went fast and Saturday came. As Whiz and I were getting into the car I noticed that Roger was gone. I said, “Roger is out. We will be chasing him half the night.” Whiz laughed. “He told me you didn’t like him because he pushed his wife around,” he said. “He is right,” I said. “A man who beats his wife, in my book, is about as low as he can get.”
The night was about over and we were headed into the station to gas up when the dispatcher came on the radio. I immediately knew it was Roger’s house, so I turned and headed for the projects.
We pulled in and all the neighbors were standing on their porches. It sounded like someone was dying inside of Roger’s house. I went through the door prepared for anything — but what I saw stopped me dead in my tracks.
I stepped into the bedroom and there, tied to the bed, was Big Bad Roger, screaming for dear life.
Standing beside the bed was his wife, with a ball bat in her hands. The metal kind.
As I stepped in, she brought the bat down across Roger’s back. “Here, here” I said, “stop that.” She whacked him again before I could get to her.
We untied him from the bed and told him to get up but he could not make it. The ambulance came and every time they moved him he let out a scream. They loaded him in and left for the hospital’s emergency room.
We made our report and left to go home. I looked at the Whiz as we were walking to our cars.
“Do you reckon he will go back home after this?” Whiz shook his head. “I wouldn’t,” he said.
Roger spent several days in the hospital, and when he got out he went back home. But I don’t recall hearing that Roger beat his wife up any more.
As I was typing this I remembered an old saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”
I totally disagree with that. I believe if you work with the right tools you can teach anyone or anything a lesson that they will remember for the rest of their life.
Roger was taught a lesson that, as far as I know, he never forgot.