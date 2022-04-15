Some people think that Trout Unlimiteds’ goal is to have an “unlimited” number of fish to catch and that we want to make it so that anglers can always catch their limit. Yes, TU wants healthy populations of fish, but stocking more “put and take” hatchery fish is not the goal of TU.
One of the main goals of TU is to protect the streams that have natural reproduction and improve the habitat so that the trout can flourish and the wild populations can expand.
In 1959 a group of anglers met in Michigan because they were concerned that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources policy of raising hatchery fish and just maintaining a “put and take” fishery was not enough. These anglers felt that if the remaining populations of wild fish were given a chance, and the streams were protected and restored, the fish populations would improve.
This was the origin of a great conservation organization that became Trout Unlimited. Since then, TU has expanded across the country.
These Michigan TU founders worked with the DNR and the U.S. Forest Service and identified streams that had healthy populations of naturally reproducing wild fish and did not require hatchery fish.
Many streams had wild fish but were still degraded from road building, farming, poor logging practices and other forms of habitat degradation. These early TU chapters worked with the government agencies and, through science and stream studies. developed a plan. TU members worked hand in hand with the government agencies restoring the degraded streams to near their original condition, improving the chances for trout to flourish.
Stream work in Georgia
Trout Unlimited chapters began getting organized in Georgia around the year 1970. There are currently 12 TU chapters in Georgia and all of them have involvement in stream work.
Some stream work is simple, involving trash removal, signage and stream bank stabilization. Other work is more obvious — such as the Coosa Valley chapter’s work at Johns Creek, where we have built dedicated tent sites and restricted vehicle access stopping the streamside from being degraded.
Some of the most important stream work by TU in Georgia takes place in the mountain streams that have natural reproduction. In these wild streams, log structures of many designs have been placed to improve the chances for trout to do what comes naturally, reproduce.
There are many types of structures, such as cover logs, deflectors, K-dams, wedge dams, root wads and fish barriers to name a few. Almost all in-stream enhancements require hard labor and getting wet. Tools include chainsaws, shovels, rakes, pulaskis, timber carriers, peaveys, sledge hammers, re-bar and more. These tools are hand operated and require Forest Service folks and TU folks to get “up close and personal” with the logs and the water.
The result of a day’s work is a stream that is better for trout and a group of hard workers looking back with pride, knowing that the sweat and sore muscles made a difference for the fish and future anglers.
My personal opinion is that stream work is probably the most important thing that TU does, with the exception of education.
Having enough volunteers at a workday is sometimes a problem. Many of our members are now in their 60s and 70s and not as spry as before. It appears that many of our youth are glued to their electronic devices and rarely visit nature. Because of that, we always welcome volunteers.
Some of these volunteers hardly ever fish, but love to give back to nature. If you would like to make streams better, come to our next TU meeting and sign up for the workday. First timers at meetings get to eat for free.
WORKDAY
There is a work day planned for Saturday, April 30, on Rock Creek, which flows southwest off of Fort Mountain. It involves placing structures in specific locations in the stream to improve cover or ”hiding places” for the self sustaining wild rainbow trout found in this isolated stream.
TU MEETING
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rome-Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. Our speaker is Danny Jackson from the Upper Chattahoochee Chapter, who will give a presentation on the Crayfish Creek project that greatly improved the water quality flowing into the Chattahoochee River. There will be before and after pictures and video.
This will show just how much volunteers can accomplish. We will also be signing up volunteers for the Rock Creek workday. The public is invited.