Trout Unlimited will be busy the month of April in Northwest Georgia. The Coosa Valley and Cohutta chapters will be working at Rock Creek on Fort Mountain this weekend and the Blue Ridge Mountain chapter will have its sixth Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival on Saturday, April 29.
Work day
There are two Rock Creeks that originate on Fort Mountain that are both tributaries of Holly Creek. One Rock Creek originates as Goldmine Branch at Fort Mountain State Park and flows northwest. The workday will be at the other Rock Creek, which flows southwest off of the mountain. The work area is accessed by Peeples Lake Road.
The southernmost Rock Creek is mostly remote and has a population of naturally reproducing rainbow trout in the upper areas of the stream. The headwaters are all on US Forest Service land. Below the high point of Peeples Lake Road, the creek takes its steep 5-mile descent toward Dennis Mill Road. Dennis Mill is the first public road to access the creek after it levels out at the foot of the mountain. During the descent the creek meanders onto and off of several large privately owned tracts. The USFS owns several large tracts and about two miles of various parts of the stream below Peeples Lake Road.
The USFS will be hosting a Kids Fishing Day in May at Rock Creek and TU will be pruning some limbs and prepping the area for the event. We will also be making repairs to habitat improvement structures installed in the past few years. The workday will start at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday. The Coosa Valley Chapter will furnish hot dogs, chips and drinks for workers. To access the area go to Old Federal Road near Ramhurst, south of Chatsworth. Peeples Lake Road turns east off of Old Federal. The road is paved at first but turns to dirt for the rest of the 4+ mile trip to the worksite. Look for TU signs.
Outdoor Adventures Festival
Trout Fest began in 2016 in the “Trout Capital of Georgia,” Fannin County, and except for 2020 and ‘21 because of covid, it has been held every year since. It was created, with the chamber of commerce, as a celebration of trout fishing in Fannin County. The late House Speaker David Ralston, a Fannin County resident, helped get the “Trout Capital” designation. Trout Fest & Outdoor Adventures is a family friendly event that drew more than 4,000 visitors in 2022.
There is so much more than trout fishing at this event. Bob Borgwat, an outdoor writer friend and head of the fest, said, “This is an event designed to expose all the outdoor recreation resources — fishing, hiking, camping, biking, paddling, rafting, etc. — in and around Fannin County, with its goal to encourage visitors to return to Fannin County for a weekend, a week or longer to enjoy those resources. This is a fundraising event to benefit the education, conservation, recreation and community outreach programs of Blue Ridge Mountain TU #696.”
Trout Fest & Outdoor Adventures is fun for all ages and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 in the Downtown City Park, Blue Ridge. Trout Fest Activity Zone opens up a world of outdoor fun for our visitors, with a climbing wall, mountain bike demos, a trout-fishing pond, long-saw crosscutting, axe throwing, gem mining and more!
Trout Fest program tents present expanded programs including mountain biking and kayaking. Professional fishing guides, kayak outfitters, mountain bike pros and more tell our visitors what they need to know for a successful day of outdoor recreation in Fannin County — the Trout Capital of Georgia.
Atlanta Fly Fishing School returns with a new, free fly-fishing instruction program — the casting, the bugs and the fish!
Trout Fest Food Court features new and returning vendors, and our Beer/Wine Garden will feature brews from Grumpy Old Men Brewing Co. and wines from local distributors.
Whether you come from Rome, Marietta, Calhoun or Atlanta, this is something not to be missed. Bring friends and family and enjoy your visit at the Trout Capital of Georgia.
Pine Log WMA update
Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor approved the zoning changes for the Aubrey Corp. properties known as Pine Log WMA. It is official that the new zonings are in place — except the roughly 3,000 acres that were to be zoned for MINING was removed.
There is still hope that the State of Georgia will purchase at least part of this land and it will remain a WMA. Only time will tell.
Trout meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. Terrell Shaw will be our guest speaker. He is a great storyteller, naturalist and educator who worked with the Arrowhead Outdoor Education Center for many years. I will also give a few details of the Southeastern Regional Rendezvous. The public is invited.
Kayak sweepstakes
Our chapter is giving away an Old Town, Top Water anglers kayak. Tickets are $10 each with discounts for groups of 5 and 10. It can be seen at United Community Bank on Second Avenue in Rome and tickets can be purchased from Carol Burke at the bank.