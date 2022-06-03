Roughly 38 years ago the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited came up with an idea. That idea was to have a special day just for kids to learn how to catch a trout. It was not going to be a day for the parents to fish for the kids. It was a day for the kids to learn about trout and, hopefully, catch a few. We also wanted the folks in Northwest Georgia to know that the chapter existed and to let everyone know what Trout Unlimited was about.
Back then the chapter was only a few years old and most of the members were active and in their prime. We were full of energy and enthusiasm and our members were gung ho about the concept.
A Kids Fishing Day “KFD” committee was formed and the chair set a date for the committee to work out the details. We decided to contact the Cave Spring City Council and ask if we could use the pond at the park and stock it with trout. Cave Spring welcomed the idea and the KFD committee started the ball rolling.
The DNR fisheries agreed to stock the pond, we found a few sponsors that would supply hot dogs, buns, chips, cokes, ice and everything that was needed to make the day happen. We also said it would be good to give out fishing and kid friendly prizes in a random drawing that was specific to each age group.
For quite a few years we awarded trophies for the heaviest single fish and the heaviest total weight caught by a single child. After several years of having trophies, some of the parents became so involved in the fishing process and “winning” that we decided that we would totally remove any aspect of a competition.
The main reason we have a kids fishing day is so the kids can become acquainted with fishing.
Fishing has many great attributes and is one of the few outdoor sporting activities that actually can be done totally alone. Once a child masters a few fishing related skills, the young angler will rarely need assistance or guidance. The fishing skills needed are knot-tying; casting; reeling, playing and landing a fish; hook removing; untangling a line and getting the lure or hook out of trees and bushes.
When I was very young I lived less than two blocks from Horseleg Creek, and at that time it had a huge assortment of fish that were almost always hungry and willing to be caught. I soon discovered that my 9 foot fly rod was not easy for a kid just over 4 feet tall to use in this wild little stream. I knew that the small bream popper flies worked great so I asked my father to show me how to use a fly on a spinning rod. I learned that if the fly was tied to the end of the line and a small “bobber” was about 2 feet away from the fly, I could cast the rod sidearm under the tree limbs and get the lure far enough away that I caught the fish.
I enjoyed spin-fishing with a fly then and it is still one of my fishing methods that comes in handy now. It is also a way to not have to buy and carry worms, crickets, grasshoppers and other bait around with you. Try it at Kids Fishing Day.
Please, parents, relatives and anyone who is bringing their young angler to Rolater Park in Cave Spring on June 18, take some time and help the youngster improve their skills at fishing. I know that some of the youngest kids will need help casting or taking a fish off the hook, but please let the child fish.
If you will heed my advice from last week, get the child outside to practice his casting and reeling. When the young angler is at the park and makes a decent cast, praise the child and watch for a smile. Never raise your voice or complain if the kid “screws up,” because we all make bad casts from time to time. Do not fish for the kid. Remember that it’s Kids Fishing Day, not parents fishing day.
Kids Fishing Day is June 18 at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. Registration begins about 8 a.m. All registered kids get a free hot dog lunch and their name in a drawing for free gifts.
Pond fishing times
The 3- and 4-year-olds fish first, from 9 until 9:30.
The 5- and 6-year-olds fish from 9:45 until 10:15.
The 7-, 8- and 9-year-olds fish from 10:30 until 11:00.
The 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds fish from 11:15 until 11:45.
All registered kids in any age group can fish the pond from noon till 1 p.m. All age groups can fish the creek all day. All who are 16 or older must have a fishing license.