Trout Unlimited exists because of the dedication of the members. With the support of those who are not members, but care about the environment, TU is able to grow and prosper. Yes, you who bought raffle tickets, you who made the chili, you who care about clean water help keep TU chapters, councils and National TU in existence.
TU chapters must have fundraisers to exist. In the early years of the Coosa Valley Chapter we had several raffles of shotguns and rifles, but we felt that we were restricting our sales to hunters. We then switched to canoes and our sales increased. Whether a person fishes or hunts or just enjoys being on the water, a canoe is fun and useful.
We tried having a “banquet” as a fundraiser. The banquet was modeled after the tried and true Ducks Unlimited banquet. The event was a success, but after all the associated expenses the net was only slightly more than the canoe raffles. Raffles are easier.
Bill Summer pitched the idea of a chili cook off. The chapter liked the idea and Bobby Bell, Bill and I took the reins of the event and the TU Chili Cook Off became one of the best outdoor cooking events ever in Northwest Georgia. After 16 or so years, attendance at the cook off and participation of cooking teams began to fall off. Many chili teams were so caught up in competition that they forgot the goal of the cook off was raising funds for TU. The cook off finally ended 2018.
As the cook offs were winding down, a group from the Coosa Valley Chapter hand built a cedar strip canoe. That raffle was very successful. One of the sponsors of the cook off suggested raffling a kayak, and that idea has worked well. So far, CVCTU has sold tickets for the drawing on 8 kayaks in the past 10 years. This years’ winner is Joe Kirk. He is now the proud owner of a 10½ foot Old Town Top Water 106 fishing kayak.
All the TU chapters across the nation have fundraisers. Some have online auctions and raffles or banquets. One of the most successful banquets is the Rabun Chapter’s Rabun Rendezvous, which is held at the Dillard House. The Georgia Council of TU has a yearly raffle for a Dream Trip fly fishing vacation for two near Yellowstone. The funds raised by that raffle help to offset the cost of Georgia Trout Camp. National TU also had a similar trip raffle this past year called “The Trip of a Lifetime.” Both the National TU Trip of a Lifetime and the state council’s Dream Trip will take place again. Details will follow in upcoming columns.
TU chapters and councils across the nation cannot exist without you. You are the ones that are willing to attend an event, you buy a raffle tickets or you contribute money or products to help Trout Unlimited protect and improve the precious waters in which trout live. Your donations and participation helps the Trout Unlimited Cold Water Fisheries Scholarship at the University Of Georgia grow.
We are giving away another kayak in 2023. The new kayak will again be an Old Town Top Water 106 with paddle. The boat is extremely stable and allows the angler to stand in quiet water. It is a great fishing boat as well as a fun craft for use by anyone on all the waters of Georgia.
The 2023 kayak ticket sales will begin in the new year. Tickets will be $10 each, 3/$25, 6/$50, or 12/$100 and will go on sale in mid January, when the kayak is displayed at the main office of United Community Bank located in Rome on East Second Avenue. Only 300 tickets will be sold and the drawing will be held when all 300 tickets are sold. As always, tickets will be available at the main bank office; just ask for Carol Burke.
A very special thank you goes to Christy and John Pike of Cedar Creek Park and to David Johnson, CEO of UCBI in Northwest Georgia, and his associates at United Community Bank. Enthusiasm and effort from both businesses help to make these events a great success.
Thanks to the Coosa Valley membership for their efforts, also.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park. The public is invited.